PREP ROUNDUP: Virginia High vs. Honaker (boys), Eastside vs. Marion (Girls) in finals of Ballard Lee Tourney; Wise Central vs. Union in finals of PVNB Girls Tourney; Tazewell girls hit 14 3s; John-Reed Barnes victorious in first game coaching Gate City

Dante Worley fired in 24 points to lead the way for Virginia High’s boys basketball team on Friday night as the Bearcats pounded Patrick Henry, 79-42, in the semifinals of the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Tournament.

Kenaye Carter added 10 points for VHS, which plays Honaker at 8:30 p.m. today in the tournament title game. All 11 players who suited up for the Bearcats reached the scoring column and the Bristolians knocked down a dozen 3-pointers.

Isaac Presley led PH with 13 points, while Jacob Hall scored 11 in the loss. The Rebels (1-1) were outscored 34-14 in the second half.

Honaker 47, John Battle 41

Trajon Boyd scored 14 of his 19 points over the course of the final eight minutes as the Honaker Tigers used a furious finish to beat John Battle in the semifinals of the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Tournament.

Honaker closed the game on a 19-4 run, turning a 37-28 deficit into a six-point win. Aiden Lowe added 14 points for the Tigers.

Nathan Spurling led Battle with 14 points.

Ridgeview 86, Twin Valley 19