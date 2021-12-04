PREP ROUNDUP: Virginia High vs. Honaker (boys), Eastside vs. Marion (Girls) in finals of Ballard Lee Tourney; Wise Central vs. Union in finals of PVNB Girls Tourney; Tazewell girls hit 14 3s; John-Reed Barnes victorious in first game coaching Gate City

Dante Worley fired in 24 points to lead the way for Virginia High’s boys basketball team on Friday night as the Bearcats pounded Patrick Henry, 79-42, in the semifinals of the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Tournament.
Kenaye Carter added 10 points for VHS, which plays Honaker at 8:30 p.m. today in the tournament title game. All 11 players who suited up for the Bearcats reached the scoring column and the Bristolians knocked down a dozen 3-pointers.
Isaac Presley led PH with 13 points, while Jacob Hall scored 11 in the loss. The Rebels (1-1) were outscored 34-14 in the second half.
Honaker 47, John Battle 41
Trajon Boyd scored 14 of his 19 points over the course of the final eight minutes as the Honaker Tigers used a furious finish to beat John Battle in the semifinals of the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Tournament.
Honaker closed the game on a 19-4 run, turning a 37-28 deficit into a six-point win. Aiden Lowe added 14 points for the Tigers.
Nathan Spurling led Battle with 14 points.
Ridgeview 86, Twin Valley 19
Cannon Hill collected 18 points with eight rebounds while Chance Robinette added 14 points and Austin Mullins reached double figures with 12 as the Wolfpack defeated the Panthers.
Robinette and Mullins each had seven rebounds for Ridgeview.
Chilhowie 84, Tazewell 38
Lucas Blevins poured in 31 points and Zac Hall added 23 points with 12 rebounds as the Warriors took the win over the Bulldogs.
James Nash led Chilhowie (1-1) with 11 assists as the Warriors connected on 17 3-pointers.
Jacob Whitt led Tazewell with 11 points.
Gate City 61, Daniel Boone 55
Eli McMurray fired in 19 points as Gate City downed Daniel Boone as John-Reed Barnes was victorious in his debut as the Blue Devils’ head coach.
Rye Cove 58, Hurley 30
Ethan Chavez (20 points) and Zach Baker (14 points) were the stars in Rye Cove’s hammering of Hurley. Landon Bailey led the Rebels (0-2) with 19 points.
Fort Chiswell 67, Rural Retreat 40
Siler Watson scored 20 points as Fort Chiswell rolled past Rural Retreat. Brady Smith had 15 points in the loss.
Lebanon 61, Eastside 59
Andy Lambert scored five of his 24 points in overtime as Lebanon outlasted Eastside for a win in a VHSL Benefit Game.
Hunter Musick (15 points) and Keyton Keene (10 points) also scored in double digits for the Pioneers.
Eli McCoy led Eastside with 18 points and seven reboudns, while Jordan Gray supplied 14 points and five assists.
GIRLS
Eastside 73, Virginia High 57
Eastside freshman Azzy Hammons poured in 36 points as the Spartans vanquished Virginia High in the semifinals of the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Tournament.
Hammonds had 21 in the second half. Taylor Clay added 17 points to the win.
Maria Wilson led VHS with 17 points, while Aly Wright sank four 3-pointers in 12 points for the Bearcats.
Marion 52, John Battle 38
Ella Grace Moss gracefully scored 16 points as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes beat John Battle in the semifinals of the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Tournament.
Hayley Farris added 10 points for Marion, while Anna McKee was Battle’s tops scorer with nine points.
Tazewell 68, Chilhowie 43
Mattie Day made five of Tazewell’s 14 3-pointers as the Bulldogs used their hot shooting from the perimeter to earn a win at Chilhowie.
The Bulldogs hit eight shots from beyond the arc during a 35-pint second quarter. Day had 20 points, while Taylor Ray drained four 3s in scoring 15 points.
Hannah Goodwin led Chilhowie with 14 points, while Katie Barr added 11. The Warriors made just one 3-pointer.
Twin Springs 49,
Tri-Cities Christian 28
Chloe Gilmer (19 points, five rebounds, three assists) led the way as Twin Springs triumphed. Kaylee Keith added 17 points for the Titans.
Rural Retreat 41, Fort Chiswell 26
Annabelle Fiscus led a balanced attack with 11 points as Rural Retreat rolled past the Pioneers. Nine different players scored for the Indians.
Sullivan East 64,
Dobyns-Bennett 59
Jenna Hare (20 points) and Hayley Grubb (17 points) made clutch free throws down the stretch as Sullivan East edged D-B and avenged an earlier loss to the Indians.
Riley Nelson added 13 points for the Patriots, who improved to 7-3.
Rye Cove 61, Hurley 3
Kaylee Lamb’s 19 points and five steals led the way as Rye Cove romped past Hurley. Alexa Goins added nine points and six steals.
Wise Central 74,
Thomas Walker 34
Jill Sturgill (19 points) and Emmah McAmis (18 points, seven assists, five rebounds, four steals) were the catalyst as Wise County Central trounced Thomas Walker in the semifinals of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Tournament.
Union 62, Grundy 44
Grace McKinney had 18 points and three assists to lead the way for Union in a semifinal win in the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Tournament. Jessi Looney led Grundy with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
J.I. Burton 43, Richlands 39
Abigail Absher had 11 points and 12 rebounds in sparking J.I. Burton to a losers bracket win in the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Tournament.
Twin Valley 51, Lebanon 29
Haylee Moore’s 13-point, 17 rebound, four-block masterpiece propelled Twin Valley to a losers bracket win in the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Tournament.