PREP ROUNDUP: Virginia High volleyballl in control of SWD

Camden Jones and Adie Ratcliff controlled the net and the Virginia High Bearcats continue to control the Southwest District.

Jones (13 kills, 10 digs) and Ratcliff (11 kills, five blocks) led the way for VHS in Thursday night’s 25-8, 25-13, 25-11 Southwest District volleyball victory at Richlands.

Caleigh Hampton’s 27 assists were also vital, while Bre Owens hustled her way to 12 digs for the 6-0 Bearcats.

Lebanon 3, Graham 0

Morgan Varney had eight assists, five aces and four kills as the Lebanon Pioneers posted a 25-22, 25-19, 25-15 Southwest District victory.

Lilly Gray added six kills, five aces and a block for the Pioneers. Sarah Jacobs paced the G-Girls with 11 assists and three kills.

Abingdon 3, Union 0

Abingdon improved to 8-1 with a 25-16, 25-14, 25-23 triumph as Morgan Blevins led the Falcons with 16 digs, 14 kills and six aces. Abby Boyd (25 assists, 10 digs) and Lacie Bertke (13 digs) also played well in the victory.

Union (2-6) was led by Brooke Bailey’s 17 assists, Jordan Shuler’s 17 digs and Isabella Blagg’s 11 kills.

Patrick Henry 3, Northwood 0

Logan Newberry doled out 12 assists and served four aces as Patrick Henry powered its way to a 25-15, 25-20, 25-8 Hogoheegee District win over the Northwood Panthers.

Zoe Miller (12 digs), Ella Maiden (eight blocks, seven kills, four digs, one ace), Bailey Belcher (eight digs, two kills, two aces) and Lauren Stauffer (four digs, three kills, two aces) were the other stat leaders for PH.

Northwood was led by Caroline Roberts’ eight kills and Chelsea Jones’ three aces.

George Wythe 3, Bland County 0

Meleah Kirtner’s 13-dig, eight-block, six-kill masterpiece was the highlight of George Wythe’s 25-20, 25-18, 26-24 Mountain Empire District victory over Bland County.

GW (4-3) also received seven assists and 17 service points from Alexis Vaught.

Gate City 3, John Battle 0

Gate City remained unbeaten with a 25-15, 25-21, 25-17 Mountain 7 District victory over the visiting John Battle Trojans.