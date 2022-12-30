PREP ROUNDUP: Virginia High to face unbeaten Lebanon in Holiday Classic finals; GW vs. Radford ppd. until today

Dante Worley scored 20 points and Deonte Mozell finished with 15 to help Virginia High to the finals of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic finals with a 54-52 win over Wise County Central last Thursday at UVA Wise.

Wise Central was led by Ethan Collins with 17 points and 10 each from Chance Boggs and Casey Dotson, who hit a trio of 3s for the Warriors.

Lebanon 52, Honaker 27

Keyton Keene scored 19 points and added 15 rebounds to lead the Pioneers past the Russell County rival Tigers in the semifinals of the PVNB Holiday Classic

Zach Hertig added seven points for Lebanon, which is still unbeaten on the season.

Honaker was paced by Peyton Musick with 11 points.

Marion 58, Rye Cove 46

Reed Osborne contributed 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals to lead Marion past Rye Cove in a losers bracket game of the PVNB Holiday Classic.

JB Carroll added 15 points and Parker Wolfe tallied 14 points and eight boards for the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Rye Cove was paced by Hamilton Osborne and Carter Roach-Hodge with 13 points each.

Abingdon 69, Hidden Valley 57

Evan Ramsey led Abingdon to victory with 19 points, 11 rebounds and three assists for the Falcons.

Reece Ketron had a double-double with 15 points and 11 boards, Dayton Osborne contributed 13 points and six boards and Beckett Dotson added three 3s for nine points and three boards for the Falcons.

Lucas Honaker also contributed seven points for Abingdon, which improved to 5-3 on the season.

Hidden Valley, which scored 21 points in the first quarter and just five in the second, was led by Tyus Johnson with 30 points.

Karns 74, West Ridge 64

J.J. Faulkner and Aiden Goins scored 23 points apiece to lead Karns past West Ridge to claim the championship of the Knox Carter Christmas Tournament.

Wade Witcher led West Ridge with 20 points. Dawson Arnold added 14 , Parker Leming had nine and Avery Horns finished with eight. The Wolves finished with 10 3s in the game, led by Witcher and Leming with three apiece.

Montcalm (W.Va.) 74, Twin Valley 63

Noah Whitt scored 19 points and Kobie Nool added 18 to lead the Generals to a home win over the Panthers.

Hayden Fuller paced Twin Valley with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Matt Lester added 17 for the Panthers, who were 11 for 28 from the free throw line.

Jenkins (Ky.) 62, Hurley 45

Landon Bailey scored 26 points, connecting on 5-of-10 from 3-point range, in the Rebels’ road loss at Jenkins, Ky.

Landon Adkins added 12 points for Hurley (2-5).

Jenkins was paced by Bradyn Sexton and Malachi Fields with 14 points each and 13 from Gavin Gibson.

George Wythe 6, Radford 6, ppd.

That highly-anticipated matchup between the George Wythe Maroons and Radford Bobcats in the finals of the First Community Bank Christmas Tournament at Fort Chiswell was postponed with just 3:22 remaining in the first quarter.

That's because of safety concerns due to condensation on the playing surface.

It will resume today at 11 a.m. at Fort Chiswell.

GIRLS

Tennessee High 56, Atlantic (Fla.) 7

Anna Kate Kinch had 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals to earn Sunshine Classic all-tournament honors after a rout of Atlantic in Daytona Beach.

Kendall Cross added 10 points and seven steals, while Keeyanah Foote tallied eight points and Janell Tabor pulled down seven rebounds.

Grundy 63, Grace Christian Academy 60

Jessi Looney led four Grundy scorers in double figures with 15 points to lead the Golden Wave past Grace Christian in Gatlinburg.

Kate Bostic had 14 points and six rebounds, Makailah Estep added 12 points and Kaylee Compton had 10. Looney also have eight rebounds, five steals and blocked two shots.

Ellie Harris had four of Grace Christian’s eight 3s to finish with 17 points. Grace Christian is located in Franklin, Tennessee.

Honaker 44, Twin Springs 16

Alayna McNulty scored 18 points and Tailor Nolley added 12 to lead the Tigers (7-3) to a non-district home win over the Titans.

Twin Springs was paced by Kayli Dunn with 11 points.

Marion 54, John Battle 47

Macy Osborne scored 18 points and Ella Moss added 17 to lead the Scarlet Hurricanes to a non-district home victory over the Trojans.

Gracie Ralston paced John Battle with 18 points, while Kara Kelley added 12 points, six boards and six steals in the loss.

Bland County 46, Rural Retreat 44

McKenzie Tindall scored 20 points and Chloe Dillow added 13 to lead the Bears to a two-point home win over the Indians.

Annabella Fiscus led Rural Retreat (6-4) with 22 points and Brelyn Moore added 13 points and 12 boards in the loss.

Holston 51, Rye Cove 45

Bailey Widener scored 15 points and Ashton Keith added 12 in the Cavaliers’ win over the Eagles.

Molly Turner added 10 points for Holston.

Rye Cove was paced by Naquila Harless with 18 points and Gracie Turner with 12.

LATE WEDNESDAY

GIRLS

Wolfe County (Ky.) 42, Grundy 40

Bailee Wright scored 18 points as the squad from the Bluegrass State edged Grundy in a tournament game in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Kaylee Compton (12 points) and Jessi Looney (11 points) were the top scorers for Grundy. It was Loni Webb’s first game as interim head coach for the Golden Wave.

She took over after Hannah Stiltner stepped down last week.

BOYS

West Ridge 72, Knox Carter 69

Avery Horne led five West Ridge scorers in double figures with 19 points to lead the Wolves to the Knox Carter Christmas Tournament championship game with a win over the host school on Wednesday night.

Wade Witcher added 13 points, Dawson Arnold had 11 and Trey Frazier and Will Harris had 10 apiece.

Knox Carter, which canned eight 3s and scored 32 fourth quarter points, was led by Zane Brown, who had four 3s and 18 points. Gage Hutchinson had 15 and Nick Ellis tallied 13.

Lebanon 53, Union 40

Keyton Keene’s 26-point, 18-rebound effort helped the Lebanon Pioneers post a quarterfinal win in the Powell Valley National Bank Classic.

Freshman Michael Reece added 13 points for the Pioneers, who held a 38-30 rebounding edge.

Braydon Wharton’s 12 points and Reyshawn Anderson’s 10 rebounds led the way for Union.

George Wythe 78, Tazewell 29

George Wythe trounced Tazewell in its semifinal matchup of the First Community Bank Christmas Tournament as Ty Campbell (18 points), Brayden Rainey (11 points) and Treyvon Rainey (10 points) led the way for the Maroons.

GW opened up a 41-10 halftime lead.

Brody Patterson led Tazewell with 11 points.

Bluefield (W.Va.) 64, Graham 57

Graham lost its season-opener, despite 15 points and five assists from Markel Ray.

The G-Men also received 13 points from Blake Graham.