PREP ROUNDUP: Virginia High takes 28-10 win over Marion

Stevie Thomas rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns as the Virginia High Bearcats bested Marion, 28-10, on Saturday afternoon in a Southwest District football showdown.
Thomas scored on runs of 1 and 46 yards for the Bearcats (2-3), who snapped a three-game losing streak.
Brody Jones threw a TD pass to Patrick Poku and Conner Davidson had a touchdown run in the third quarter to deal the deal for VHS.
Marion (1-4) received a field goal from Christian Hylton and a 53-yard fumble return for a score from senior Danny Cornett.
Virginia High 6 8 14 0—28
Marion 0 3 0 7—10
Scoring Summary
VHS – S. Thomas 1 run (kick failed)
M – Hylton 25 FG
VHS – Poku 25 pass from Jones (Smith pass from Jones)
VHS – S. Thomas 46 run (run failed)
VHS – Davidson 2 run (Delaney run)
M – Cornett 53 fumble return (Hilton kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: VHS 14, M 7; Rushes-Yards: VHS 47-177, M 19-67; Passing Yards: VHS 50, M 124; Comp-Att-Int.: VHS 5-12-0, M 8-30-1; Fumbles-Lost: VHS 2-1, M 2-0; Penalties-Yards: VHS 4-35, M 5-40; Punts-Average: VHS 5-35, M 4-35.
Richlands 38, Lebanon 14
The Gavin Cox air show led the way for the Richlands Blue Tornado once again.
Cox was 13-of-17 for 233 yards and four touchdowns in a Southwest District victory over Lebanon on Saturday afternoon at Ernie Hicks Stadium.
Cox has thrown 10 TDs in the last two games. Noah Spencer caught two scoring strikes for the Blues, while Sage Webb (five catches, 95 yards) and Drew Simmons (two catches, 76 yards) were also on the receiving end of scoring strikes from the signal caller.
Dylan Brown added 115 rushing yards as Richlands (3-2) piled up 415 yards of total offense.
Lebanon was led by Alden Ward’s 84 rushing yards.
Lebanon 0 7 0 7—14
Richlands 14 10 14 0—38
Scoring Summary
R – Webb 19 pass from Cox (Brandy kick)
R – Spencer 17 pass from Cox (Ashby kick)
R – Spencer 8 pass from Cox (Bandy kick)
L – Ward 35 run (Johnson kick)
R – Ashby 24 FG
R – Brown 3 run (Bandy kick)
R – Simmons 71 pass from Cox (Ashby kick)
L – Potts 4 pass from Hertig (Johnson kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: L 13, R 17; Rushes-Yards: L 36-142, R 20-182; Passing Yards: L 58, R 233; Comp-Att-Int.: L 4-12-1, R 13-17-1; Fumbles-Lost: L 1-0, R 0-0; Penalties-Yards: L 4-34, R 8-74; Punts-Average: L 3-25, R 0-0
VOLLEYBALL
Eastside 3, Rye Cove 0
Kacie Jones reached a major milestone as Eastside capped a busy week with a 25-16, 25-10, 25-15 Cumberland District victory over Rye Cove.
Jones finished with 14 digs to surpass the 1,000-dig mark for her career. Anna Whited (17 kills, 14 digs), Leci Sensabaugh (eight kills, seven digs) and Tinley Hamilton (22 assists, 15 digs) also starred for the Spartans. Unbeaten Eastside won four matches over the course of the week.
Eva Roach had 15 assists for Rye Cove, while Madeline Love smashed down six kills.