PREP ROUNDUP: Virginia High’s Wilson, Ridgeview’s Frazier reach 1,000 points

Maria Wilson scored 19 points en route to reaching the 1,000 career point mark and Dianna Spence added 13 as the Virginia High Bearcats earned a 55-19 win Thursday in Southwest District girls basketball.

VHS (8-7, 3-3) also got a strong effort from Mary Katherine Wilson with 10 points.

Tazewell (3-9, 1-4) was led by Grace Hancock with nine points.

Ridgeview 47, Gate City 44

Brooklyn Frazier reached the 1,000 point mark as the Wolfpack (16-3, 8-1) moved into sole possession of the Mountain 7 District lead with the win.

Ridgeview has district games against Union, Lee High and Abingdon next week.

Frazier finished with 14 points, while Hailey Sutherland added 10 blocks, nine points and eight rebounds.

Gate City (11-8, 7-2) now trails Ridgeview by one game. Lexi Ervin led GC with 13 points.

Marion 70, Richlands 60

Ella Grace Moss collected 24 points and 14 rebounds as the Scarlet Hurricanes (16-2, 5-0) opened a two-game lead in the Southwest District standings.

Hayley Farris added 11 points for Marion and point guard Gabby White converted several crucial free throws late in the game.

Jaylin Altizer led Richlands (10-7, 3-2) with 17 points.

Grayson County 52, Holston 42

Bailey Widener scored 13 for Holston and Ashton Keith added 12, but the Cavaliers dropped the non-district game.

Kylie Pope led Grayson County with 14 points.

Grundy 52, Council 7

Madison Looney contribute 17 points and 17 rebounds, and Jessi Looney added 13 points, 11 steals, five assists and five boards in Grundy’s Black Diamond District blowout of the Cobras.

Haileigh Vencill (seven points, four assists, three steals), Kaylee Compton (seven points, three rebounds, three assists) and Cadie Stacy (six points, five rebounds) and CheyAnna Davis also contributed for the Golden Wave.

Honaker 73, Hurley 7

Alayna McNulty nearly tripled the score for Hurley, scoring 19 points to lead the Tigers to a Black Diamond District destruction of the Rebels.

Valeigh Stevens had 14 points, including three 3s for the Tigers, who led 24-0 after one quarter and 45-3 at the break. Kylie Vance added 13 points and Tailor Nolley had 10.

Emily Justice was one of three Rebels with two points each.

BOYS

Virginia High 61, Tazewell 60

Point guard Dante Worley delivered 28 points as the Bearcats won a Southwest District thriller.

Other standouts for VHS (13-5, 4-1) were Aquemini Martin (12 points) and Kenyae Carter with 11.

Tazewell was led by Johan Willis with 13 points.

Grayson County 52, Holston 25

Eli Gillespie led all scorers with 22 points as Grayson County earned the non-district win.

Holston fell behind 12-4 after the first quarter and never recovered.

Grundy 65, Council 42

Jonah Looney and Thomas Gilbert scored 17 points apiece to lead the Golden Wave to a Black Diamond District victory over the Cobras.

Isaiah Boyd added 13 for Grundy.

Council was led by Caleb Hess with 17 points and 10 by Dawson Stevens.

Ridgeview 53, Gate City 50

The Wolfpack improved to 16-3 overall and 6-3 in the Mountain District as Cannon Hill scored 24 points.

Chantz Robinette added 12 points for Ridgeview, while Austin Mullins supplied nine.

Gate City connected on six 3-pointers but was just 6 of 11 at the free throw line.

Ridgeview converted 10 of 15 free throw attempts.

Gate City (8-10, 6-3) missed a pair of 3-point attempts at the buzzer.

Ryan Jessee led GC with 13 points.

Lee High 66, John Battle 63

The Generals improved to 3-14 and earned their first Mountain 7 District with the victory on Battle Hill.

John Battle dropped to 5-11 overall and 1-6 in the district.

Lebanon 70, Rural Retreat 39

Brody Wess scored 14 points and Andy Lambert added 13 points to lead the Pioneers to a Hogoheegee District win over the Indians.

Wess and Lambert each had three 3s for the Pioneers, who finished with 10 as a team. Keyton Keene added two 3s and 10 points.

Rural Retreat was paced by Chase Musser with eight points and seven each by Gatlin Hight and Garrett Worley.

Honaker 54, Hurley 28

Aidan Lowe led all scorers with 25 as the Tigers cruised to the win.

Will Layne paced Hurley with 11 points.

Salem 66, George Wythe 60

Ty Campbell scored 20 points for George Wythe and Brayden Rainey added 17 but the Maroons dropped the non-district game.