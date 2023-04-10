Myra Kariuki and Mary Katherine Wilson scored as the Virginia High Bearcats overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit Monday to defeat the Honaker Tigers by a 2-1 margin in prep girls soccer action.

Kiley Musick supplied the goal for Honaker.

VHS (3-3) opens Southwest District play Wednesday with a home match against Tazewell at Gene Malcolm Stadium.

BASEBALL

Union 10, Chilhowie 2: The Bears collected eight hits against five pitchers en route to the win.

Alex Ireson and Eli Blanton led Union with two hits apiece, while Espn Evans and Cole Chandler both drove in two runs.

Dawson Tuell paced Chilhowie with two hits.

Patrick Henry 10, Honaker 8: The Rebels took the non-district win behind a nine-hit attack.

Aidan Monahan drove in three runs on two hits for PH, while Caleb Phipps and Trajan Cannon each had two hits.

Honaker finished with 10 hits, with Matt Nunley contributing two.

Rural Retreat 9, George Wythe 1: Tucker Fontaine drove in two runs on two hits as the Indians captured the battle of Wythe County.

Brody Childers also drove in two runs for Rural Retreat, which is now 7-1.

J.I. Burton 8, Castlewood 1: Brayden Dutton and Robert Emershaw drove in two runs apiece as the Raiders rolled to the win.

Thomas Walker 8, Rye Cove 0

Adam Hollandsworth delivered three hits for the victorious Pioneers.

TW pitcher Cameron Grabeel struck out 13 and allowed just two hits.

Eastside 11, Twin Springs 8

Christopher Steele drove in four runs on two hits as Eastside improved to 5-1.

Tanner Perry drove in four runs for Eastside, while Clay Ward drove in two.

Chase Daugherty led Twin Springs with three hits.

SOFTBALL

Twin Valley 14, Mount View (W.Va.) 8

Leya Vanover scored three runs as the Panthers earned the non-district triumph.

Ashleigh Davis drove in two runs for Twin Valley, while Dezi Deel scored three times.

George Wythe 12, Rural Retreat 9

Andrea Pannell drove in six runs on two home runs as the Maroon took the win in nine winnings

Olivia Shockley added a homer for GW.

Haylie Whitlow led Rural Retreat with three hits.