PREP ROUNDUP: Virginia High kicks Tazewell to claim Southwest District title

Maria Wilson scored two goals and Madison Worley had four saves in goal, leading Virginia High to a 4-2 win over Tazewell to claim the Southwest District regular season title.
Aly Wright and Adie Ratcliffe each had a goal apiece for the Bearcats, who improved to 9-1.
Union 8, Ridgeview 3
Emma Hemphill scored seven goals and assisted on one more to lift the Bears to a Mountain 7 District win over the Wolfpack.
Isabella Blagg had one goal and two assists for Union. Shay Henderson had five saves in goal.
BOYS SOCCER
George Wythe 9, Grayson County 0
The George Wythe Maroons received four goals from Kade Minton in improving to 10-0 with a Mountain Empire District win.
BASEBALL
Lebanon 15, Marion 1
Seth Buchanan struck out seven over six innings and older brother, Matthew Buchanan, had two hits, including a grand slam, and drove in four runs for the Pioneers.
Preston Steele had three hits, Hunter Hertig drove in three runs and Seth Buchanan had two hits and drove in two for Lebanon, which improved to 12-0.
Marion (2-9-1) was led at the plate by Ricky Carroll with two hits.
SOFTBALL
LATE WEDNESDAY
Virginia High 12, Tazewell 2
Anna Stacy scattered two hits and Autumn Owens homered and drove in four runs to lead the Bearcats to a Southwest District six-inning win over the Bulldogs.
Virginia High banged out 14 hits, including three by Riley Corvin. Aidan James drove in two runs.
Brooke Nunley and Michaela Thomas had hits for the Bulldogs.