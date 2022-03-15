PREP ROUNDUP: Virginia High girls soccer team gives preview of things to come; Addy-Lane Queen (Richlands), Rylee Fields (Tennessee High), Mackenzie Hood (Rye Cove), Andrew Shaffner (Grayson County) among opening-day stars

Virginia High’s girls soccer team provided a preview of what to expect from the Bearcats this season – they will be tough to beat.

Maria Wilson scored two goals as the defending VHSL Region 2D champions opened the 2022 season with a 3-0 road win over Wise County Central on Monday.

Adie Ratcliffe also found the back of the net for VHS, which went 14-2 a season ago.

Goalkeeper Tory Karuki made four saves for the Bearcats.

VHS plays John Battle at Sugar Hollow Park on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Richlands 4, John Battle 2

Addy-Lane Queen scored three goals as Richlands opened the season with a win over the John Battle Trojans.

Ellie Butcher also scored for the Blue Tornado. Senior Hannah Musick and sophomore Claire Booher accounted for Battle’s goals.

BOYS SOCCER

Richlands 4, John Battle 0

Shane Vencill had three saves in getting the shutout in goal as the Richlands Blue Tornado blanked the Trojans of John Battle.

Gray Queen scored two goals in the win, while Lukas Fuller and Jonce Culbertson also found the back of the net.

Virginia High 5,

Wise County Central 1

Patrik Poku and Prince Poku scored two goals apiece as Virginia High opened the season with a resounding win.

Jackson Trent also found the back of the net for the Bearcats.

SOFTBALL

Tennessee High 3, Abingdon 1

Rylee Fields struck out 10 in spinning a three-hitter as the Tennessee High Vikings opened the season with a victory over Abingdon.

The game was scoreless until the fifth inning when THS scored twice.

Kaylie Hughes had two hits from the ninth spot in the order for the Vikings and scored a run. Kaci Honaker and Lily Ware also crossed the plate, while Kenzie Orfield and Mac Newport tallied RBIs.

Kinley Brooks, Savannah Price and Brenna Green had Abingdon’s hits with Brooks scoring a run and Price hitting a double.

Dobyns-Bennett 10, West Ridge 1

Dobyns-Bennett drubbed West Ridge and spoiled the first game in program history for the Wolves.

Camille Nottingham went 2-for-3 and scored the lone run for West Ridge.

Daniel Boone 10, Sullivan East 0

Sullivan East managed just three hits in a season-opening loss to Daniel Boone.

Keelye Fields, Katie Botts and Tori Leonard hit singles for the Patriots.

Savannah Jesse went 3-for-3 with four RBIs to pace Boone’s 11-hit attack.

Rye Cove 8, Lee High 1

Rye Cove freshman Mackenzie Hood had a varsity debut to remember.

She went 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs at the plate and struck out six batters in 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief as Rye Cove rocked Lee High.

Gracie Turner and Rheagan Waldon each scored two runs for the Cove, while Elisabeth Rollins tallied three RBIs. Winning pitcher Lexie Rhoten struck out nine over 4 2/3 innings in the circle.

Chloe Calton went 3-for-3 for Lee.

Grayson County 11, Chilhowie 1

Anna Harrington went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs as Grayson County crushed Chilhowie.

Chilhowie managed just three hits.

BASEBALL

Galax 13, Holston 3

John Olinger and Jayson Stuart both had three hits as Galax took a win over the Cavaliers.

Galax put the game away with seven runs in the fifth inning.

Grayson County 12, Chilhowie 5

North Carolina State signee Andrew Shaffner ripped a pair of home runs and drove in three to lead the Blue Devils to a win over the Warriors.

Zac Hall led Chilhowie with two hits and scored a run.

Lee High 13, Rye Cove 3

Lee High dispatched Rye Cove in five innings, spoiling the head-coaching debut of Steven Lane of the Eagles.