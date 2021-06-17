PREP ROUNDUP: Virginia High (girls soccer), Chilhowie (baseball), Marion (girls soccer), Graham (boys soccer), Gate City (boys soccer, baseball), Thomas Walker (softball) reach regional finals; Honaker boys soccer team wins Region 1D title

Jake Taylor pitched the final 4 2/3 innings for Gate City, which fell behind 4-0 after the top of the first inning, and were behind 8-7 going to the bottom of the sixth.

Jean Mulumba had three hits and scored three times for Virginia High. Isaac Berry added two hits and drove in three runs for the Bearcats.

Gate City (11-4) will host unbeaten Lebanon in the Region 2D finals on Friday.

Chilhowie 7, Honaker 2

Daniel Hutton scattered nine hits and struck out seven to lift Chilhowie to a Region 1D semifinal victory over the Tigers.

D.J. Martin and Clint Goodwin had two hits each for Chilhowie. Martin drove in two runs and Goodwin scored twice.

Honaker (9-4) was led by Jayson Mullins with two doubles and a single. Evan Justus added two hits for the Tigers.

Chilhowie (11-3-1) will visit Eastside for the Region 1D championship on Friday at 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Thomas Walker 1, Patrick Henry 0