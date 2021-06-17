PREP ROUNDUP: Virginia High (girls soccer), Chilhowie (baseball), Marion (girls soccer), Graham (boys soccer), Gate City (boys soccer, baseball), Thomas Walker (softball) reach regional finals; Honaker boys soccer team wins Region 1D title

Adie Ratcliffe and Maria Wilson scored goals to lead Virginia High to a 2-1 VHSL Region 2D girls soccer semifinal victory over John Battle on Wednesday at Sugar Hollow Park.
Myra Kariuki had an assist for the Bearcats. who will host Marion for the Region 2D title on Friday. Madison Worley did the job in goal for Virginia High.
Marion 4, Union 3
Kiana Jones scored two goals and Amber Kimberlin and Izzy Melvin added one apiece, as Marion rallied from a two-goal halftime deficit to defeat Union.
Autumn Rosas, Jazzmine Miller, Kimberlin and Melvin had assists for the Scarlet Hurricanes, who will play Virginia High for the Region 2D title on Friday.
Emma Hemphill, Isabella Blagg and Kyndra Horner each had goals for the Bears. Horner also had an assist. Shay Henderson had 14 saves in goal.
BOYS SOCCER
Graham 2, Lebanon 1
Brayden Surface and Ethan Aiello scored a goal apiece to lead the G-Men to a Region 2D semifinal win over the Pioneers.
Nic Knowles had three saves in goals for the G-Men (13-0). Ben Morgan had two assists in the win.
Honaker 7, Rural Retreat 0
TJ Mullins, Nick Goodman and Austin Barnhart scored two goals apiece to lead Honaker to the Region 1D boys soccer crown.
Zane Johnson added a goal and dished out three assists for the Tigers. Braedon Dale, Mullins and Barnhart also had assists.
Skylar Miller had five saves in goal for Honaker (10-2).
Gavin Crowder recorded 20 saves for the Indians.
Galax 1, George Wythe 0
A terrific season came to an end for George Wythe with a one-goal loss in the Region 1C championship match on Wednesday in Blacksburg.
Alberto Vera scored for Galax as the Maroon Tide avenged three earlier losses this season to the Maroons. GW finishes the season 13-1.
Gate City 1, Richlands 0
Caleb Bolling scored in the 62nd minute and Luke Reed was in goal for the shutout as the Gate City Blue Devils edged Richlands in the finals of the VHSL Region 2D tournament.
BASEBALL
Gate City 9, Virginia High 8
Tyler Herron had three hits and drove in two runs and Brandon Cassidy added three RBIs of his own, as the Blue Devils pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh to defeat the Bearcats in the Region 2D semifinals.
Jake Taylor pitched the final 4 2/3 innings for Gate City, which fell behind 4-0 after the top of the first inning, and were behind 8-7 going to the bottom of the sixth.
Jean Mulumba had three hits and scored three times for Virginia High. Isaac Berry added two hits and drove in three runs for the Bearcats.
Gate City (11-4) will host unbeaten Lebanon in the Region 2D finals on Friday.
Chilhowie 7, Honaker 2
Daniel Hutton scattered nine hits and struck out seven to lift Chilhowie to a Region 1D semifinal victory over the Tigers.
D.J. Martin and Clint Goodwin had two hits each for Chilhowie. Martin drove in two runs and Goodwin scored twice.
Honaker (9-4) was led by Jayson Mullins with two doubles and a single. Evan Justus added two hits for the Tigers.
Chilhowie (11-3-1) will visit Eastside for the Region 1D championship on Friday at 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Thomas Walker 1, Patrick Henry 0
Thomas Walker freshman Eden Muncy struck out 21 batters and had three hits, including the game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Pioneers to their first-ever regional victory.
Muncy, who didn’t walk a batter over nine innings, drove in Rylee Lawson, who had walked and stolen two bases to reach third. Gracee Greer and Makayla Kidwell also had singles for the Pioneers.
The Pioneers (12-2) will play either Northwood or Eastside for the Region 1D title on Saturday.
Abigail Street had 15 strikeouts for Patrick Henry, which finished at 11-5.