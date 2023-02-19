The trophy case at Virginia High is getting a little more crowded these days.

The boys basketball team at the Bristol school earned a 67-62 victory over the Graham G-Men on Saturday night in the finals of the Southwest District tournament as the Bearcats added the tourney title to the regular-season crown they already owned.

Dante Worley led four scorers in double figures with 25 points. Head coach Julius Gallishaw’s squad ran the SWD gauntlet with an undefeated and will host Wise County Central on Wednesday in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament.

Ethan Carpenter (13 points), Aquemini Martin (11 points) and Deonta Mozell (11 points) also played well for the Bearcats. VHS led 34-24 at halftime and then held off the bunch from Bluefield.

Markel Ray led Graham with 22 points, while Blake Graham had 13 points in the loss. The G-Men host Union in Wednesday’s regional tournament.

George Wythe 55, Auburn 52

Shane Huff drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap a 13-point performance and the George Wythe Maroons edged Auburn in the finals of the Mountain Empire District tournament.

“I knew it was good as soon as he released it,” said GW coach Tony Dunford. “He is a clutch player.”

Brayden Rainey also had 13 points for GW (22-2), which is 3-1 against Auburn this season.

“Both teams played a hard-fought game,” Dunford said. “We were fortunate enough to have the ball the last possession. I’m so proud of my players and happy for the community.”

Bryce Gill led Auburn with 13 points.

Marion 76, Richlands 71

Jack Ford scored 24 points as Marion recorded a win over Richlands in the third-place game of the Southwest District tournament.

Reid Osborne (16 points), J.B. Carroll (11 points) and Parker Wolfe (10 points) also led a high-scoring attack for the Scarlet Hurricanes.

“Richlands is a scrappy bunch that played tough, but I’m proud of the way our guys played down the stretch,” said Marion coach Adam Burchett.

Lane Reynolds scored 23 points and Colton Mullins added 22 points for Richlands.

West Ridge 63, Daniel Boone 62

Wade Witcher scored 20 points and West Ridge earned the biggest win in program history by edging Daniel Boone in the finals of the TSSAA District 1-AAAA tournament.

It was the first district tourney title for the second-year school in Blountville. Will Harris (16 points) and Avery Horne (11 points) also played well for head coach John Dyer’s team.

West Ridge won despite a 42-point outburst by West Ridge’s Jamar Livingston.

GIRLS

George Wythe 40, Fort Chiswell 29

Mackenzie Tate scored 10 points and George Wythe’s defense clamped down in a win over Fort Chiswell in the finals of the Mountain Empire District tournament.

GW trailed 18-17 at halftime, but Fort Chiswell managed just 11 points over the game’s final 16 minutes. The Maroons won the MED’s regular-season and tournament titles.

"A great team win and always good to go into the region on a winning note," said George Wythe coach Doug Campbell. "I was very proud of all the girls and we had some step up and play great minutes down the stretch."

Blair Jackson of Fort Chiswell led all scorers with 12 points.

West Ridge 48, Science Hill 37

Fallon Taylor tallied 21 points and eight rebounds as West Ridge won over Science Hill in the third-place game of the TSSAA District 1-AAAA tournament.

The Wolves raced out to a 9-2 lead after one quarter and never looked back.

Wise County Central 57, Gate City 46

Sophomore Emmah McAmis scored 33 points and the Wise County Central Warriors won the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Central junior Madison Looney scored her 1,000th career point for the Warriors. She transferred to Central after spending her first two seasons at Grundy.

It was an eventful day for her family as her brother Logan Looney was runner-up in the 285-pound weight class at the VHSL Class 1 state wrestling tournament and helped the Grundy Golden Wave capture their 26th state team title.

Emilee Brickey added 11 points for the Warriors, who are now 3-1 against Gate City this season.

Makayla Bays paced Gate City with 16 points.

Ridgeview 43, Union 39

Braelynn Strouth scored nine points and Ridgeview went 10 for 10 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to earn a Mountain 7 District third place decision over the Bears.

Ridgeview was 18 for 23 from the charity stripe for the game, eventually overtaking the Bears for good near the end of the third period.

Union (13-12) was paced by Abby Slagle with 18 points and nine for Brooke Bailey, all from three-point range.