Prep Roundup: Virginia High boys turn tables on Abingdon; Burton, Battle win in Honaker tourney; Lebanon boys still unbeaten; Chilhowie is 5-1

Dante Worley and the Virginia High boys basketball team turned the tables by turning in a strong performance on Thursday night.

Worley scored 21 points and dished out five assists as the Bearcats earned a 57-42 victory over the same Abingdon Falcons they had lost to by 10 points just six days earlier.

VHS jumped out to a 14-2 lead, held a 30-24 advantage at halftime and sealed the deal by going up 43-30 early in the fourth quarter.

Worley was held to 10 points in the first meeting against AHS, but he and his teammates were in control in the rematch.

“We felt like if we took care of the ball better and defended better by protecting the paint, we had a chance to be in the game,” said Virginia High coach Julius Gallishaw.

Aquemini Martin added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Bearcats.

Evan Ramsey led Abingdon with 26 points and 19 rebounds. Dayton Osborne added seven rebounds.

The Falcons were 1-for-21 from 3-point range, 7-for-14 from the free throw line and committed 18 turnovers in a game that didn't end until just after 10 p.m.

J.I. Burton 52, Honaker 50

The J.I. Burton Raiders showed a lot of heart in taking an overtime win over Honaker in the semifinals of the New Peoples Bank Holiday Classic and Clay Hart exhibited that mindset.

Hart scored five of Burton’s six points in OT and finished with a dozen points on the night. Hart’s driving layup with 1:35 remaining in the extra session sealed the deal for the Raiders.

Maxwell Gilliam (16 points) and Noa Godsey (12 points) also played well in the win.

Parker Bandy and Caden Boyd led Honaker with 14 points apiece. Jaylon Hart kicked in 11 points for the Tigers.

Twin Springs 56, Patrick Henry 49

Connor Lane scored 26 points and B.J. Castle hit a clutch shot as the Twin Springs Titans held off Patrick Henry for a non-district win.

Twin Springs clung to a 49-45 lead with two minutes remaining when Castle sank the second of the two shots he made on the day.

Jake Hall had another top-notch performance for PH with 26 points.

Lebanon 57, Eastside 53

Freshman Michael Reece scored 13 points, while Andy Lambert and Keyton Keene produced clutch points as the Lebanon Pioneers remained unbeaten.

Lambert (10 points) hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:26 remaining, while Keene (11 points) iced the game by sinking two free throws with 10.7 seconds left.

Chance Parker added 10 points for Lebanon (5-0), which beat Eastside in overtime in the previous matchup.

Shawn Mullins led Eastside with 14 points. Leading scorer Eli McCoy of the Spartans was limited to six points, all of which came in the second half.

Union 55, Oliver Springs 41: Reyshawn Anderson had 23 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists as Union overpowered Oliver Springs in the seventh-place game of the Smoky Mountain Classic.

Union (4-2) forced 24 turnovers.

Oliver Springs was led by Michael Tuck’s 14 points.

Marblehead (Mass.) 68, Tennessee High 67: The Tennessee High Vikings dropped a double-overtime decision in their final game at the KSA Holiday Classic in Florida.

THS (11-2) received 21 points from Creed Musick and 19 more from Colin Brown. The Vikings open play in the Arby’s Classic on Dec. 27 against Norcross from Georgia.

John Battle 53, Holston 47: Sophomore Porter Gobble’s tiebreaking free throws with 4:49 remaining put John Battle ahead to stay as the Trojans topped Holston in the semifinals of the New Peoples Bank Holiday Classic at Honaker.

Gobble finished with 15 points for Battle, which had nine different players reach the scoring column.

Connor Finley (18 points) and Cole Caywood (13 points) led the dudes from Damascus.

Battle beat Holston for the third time this season after 51-43 and 62-59 wins over the Cavaliers earlier this season.

Chilhowie 76, Marion 59

Will Goodwin had himself a very good night that included a two-handed slam as part of his 24-point performance.

The sophomore also had 12 rebounds as Chilhowie (5-1) beat its Smyth County rival for the second time this season.

James Nash (20 points) and Zac Hall (19 points) also played at a high level. The Warriors opened the game with a big run and then went on a 27-10 scoring surge to start the third quarter.

J.B. Carroll’s 21 points and Parker Wolfe’s 17 points were tops for Marion.

Ridgeview 95, Middlesboro (Ky.) 61

Terran Owens and Cannon Hill each scored 23 points as Ridgeview rocked Middlesboro in the second game of the Lee Bank and Trust Tournament.

Chantz Robinette (21 points) and Isaiah Justice (10 points) also scored in double digits for the high-powered Wolfpack.

Ridgeview was originally supposed to play Cumberland Gap in the event, but when the team from Tennessee backed out, Middlesboro agreed to play back-to-back games against Lee High and Ridgeview.

After losing on a last-second shot to Lee, the Yellow Jackets had nothing left against Ridgeview.

Lee High 79, Middlesboro (Ky.) 78

Brayden Hammonds capped a 30-point night with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer as Lee High earned a victory.

Brynnen Pendergraft (21 points), Caleb Leonard (13 points) and Jacob Leonard (10 points) also scored in double digits.

GIRLS

Eastside 62, Lebanon 42

Taylor Clay led the way with 15 points, seven rebounds, five steals and five assists as the Eastside Spartans cruised to a non-district road win over the Lebanon Pioneers.

Eastside led 13-6 after one quarter and that fast start set the tone. Lexi Carter added 14 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Morgan Varney (13 points) and Shelby Keys (10 points) were the leaders for Lebanon.

Twin Springs 58, Patrick Henry 16: A 28-point, five-rebound, three-steal, two-assist masterpiece by senior Kayli Dunn was the difference as the Titans pounded Patrick Henry.

Preslie Larkin’s double-double – 14 points, 10 rebounds – was also a highlight. Mackenzie Gillenwater’s nine rebounds and Ryleigh Gillenwater’s three steals also helped Twin Springs improve to 5-3.

It was the fourth game in four days for The Titans, who played in a tournament in Rogersville, Tennessee, on Monday and Tuesday, competed in Bristol on Wednesday and returned home Thursday.

Whitefield Academy (Ky.) 54, Union 40: University of the Cumberlands commit Amy Thompson tossed in 23 points as Whitfield dominated the second half in a win over the Union Bears.

Union led 20-7 at halftime, but Thompson took over during the final two quarters.

Abby Slagle scored a game-high 24 points for Union, now 5-4.

Sacred Heart (Conn.) 43, Wise Central 36: A cold shooting first-half proved to the undoing for Wise County Central as the Warriors dropped a decision to Sacred Heart Catholic of Greenwich, Connecticut, in the third-place game of the KSA Classic in Florida.

Sophomores Emmah McAmis (13 points) and Abbie Jordan (12 points) combined for 25 of Central’s 36 points.

Payton Sfreddo led Sacred Heart with 15 points. She is a University of Virginia lacrosse commit.

Fort Chiswell 62, Tazewell 47: Maddie Day continued her stellar week with 29 points and six rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Tazewell Bulldogs fell to Fort Chiswell in the third-place game of the Danny Jonas Memorial Christmas Tournament.

Maddie Gillespie added eight points and 12 boards in the loss.

Mount Airy (N.C.) 45, Rural Retreat 31: Another double-double by Brelyn Moore – 18 points, 10 rebounds – wasn’t enough as Rural Retreat lost in the fifth-place game of the Danny Jonas Memorial Christmas Tournament.

Sullivan East 64, Twin Valley 47: Jenna Hare canned four 3s and finished with 28 points to lift the Patriots past the Panthers in the Holiday Hoops seventh place game.

Asia Carnes had 11 points, Sophie Johnson added nine and Kylie Hurley had two of eight 3s for Sullivan East (6-11).

Haylee Moore led Twin Valley (4-5) with 28 points. Ally Bales added eight in the loss.

Independence (N.C.) 53, West Ridge 48: Hannah Moss scored 15 points with five 3s and Chloe Moss had 12 points and four 3s to lead Independence to the Holiday Hoops fifth place finish over the Wolves.

Kamryn Kitchen added 15 points for the Patriots, who finished with 11 3s, and outscored West Ridge 28-14 in the second half.

Rachel Niebruegge, who had four of West Ridge’s six 3s, led the Wolves with 15 points. Fallon Taylor added 13 and Alexis Hood had 10 in the loss.

High Point Christian 65, Tennessee High 34: Kylie Torrence scored 12 points and Nadia VonReichbauer canned 11 points and three of the Cougars’ nine 3s in High Point Christian’s Holiday Hoops third place victory over the Vikings.

Nadiya Hairston added 11 points for the Cougars, which outscored the short-handed Vikings 26-8 in the second half.

Tennessee High, which played without senior Kendall Cross, was paced by Macie Strouth with nine points and six rebounds and Anna Kate Kinch with 10 rebounds. Chase Wolfenbarger added seven points in the loss for the Vikings.

Radford 58, Northwood 10

Northwood fell to Radford in the seventh-place game of the Danny Jonas Memorial Christmas Tournament at Fort Chiswell.

Summer Turley led Northwood with five points.

Abingdon 55, Virginia High 48

The trio of Brenna Green, Lauren Baker and Cadence Waters led the way for Abingdon as the Falcons avenged last week’s loss to Virginia High.

Green (16 points), Baker (15 points) and Waters (14 points) accounted for all but 10 of Abingdon’s total.

The non-district matchup featured a combined 51 fouls and 64 free throws.

Mary Katherine Wilson led VHS with 14 points, while Myra Kariuki added 10 points. The Bearcats posted a 43-40 victory over Abingdon at home six days prior.