Prep Roundup: Virginia High boys, girls soccer earns state tourney berths

Prince Poku scored two goals and Aquemini Martin added one to lead Virginia High to a 3-1 Region 2D semifinal victory over Gate City on Tuesday night at the East River Soccer Complex in Bluefield.

Virginia High earned a state tournament berth with the win.

Bailey Owens had an assist for the Bearcats, who will visit Graham in the Region 2D championship game on Thursday in Bluefield.

Honaker 9, Rural Retreat 1

Nick Goodman had four goals and an assist to lead the Tigers to the Region 1D championship game with a rout of the Indians.

Kaylon Hart had two goals and Zane Johnson added a goal and three assists for the Tigers. Thomas Ball also had two assists and Jaxon Dye and Landon Marsh had a goal apiece.

Skylar Miller had five saves in goal for Honaker, which will meet Russell County rival Lebanon in the Region 1D title match today at Emory & Henry College.

Graham 4, Wise Central 2

Ben Morgan, Blake Graham, Carter Nipper and Brayden Surface all scored to lead Graham to a 15-0 mark with a Region 2D semifinal victory over the Warriors.

Ethan Church and Surface had assists for the G-Men, who will host Virginia High in the Region 2D championship match on Thursday at East River Soccer Complex in Bluefield.

Ricky Onate and Lucas Coffey scored for the Warriors.

GIRLS SOCCER

Union 5, Graham 0

Emma Hemphill scored three goals and added an assist to lead Union to the Region 2D championship game and a berth in next week’s Class 2 state tournament.

Isabella Blagg had a goal and assist, Shay Henderson added a goal and Peyton Davis had an assist for the Bears, who got 12 saves in goal from Gracie Gibson.

Union will face Virginia High in Thursday’s Region 2D finals at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol.

Virginia High 3, Tazewell 1

Aly Wright, Adie Radcliffe and Maria Wilson all scored for the Bearcats to lead Virginia High to the Region 2D championship match with win over the Bulldogs.

Tori Kariuki had seven saves in goal and Wilson also had an assist.

Virginia High (15-1-2), which clinched a state tournament berth for a second straight season, will host Union in the Region 2D title match on Thursday at Bristol’s Sugar Hollow Park.

BASEBALL

Lebanon 11, Rye Cove 0

Dagan Barton and Eli Breeding combined to allow two hits and Nick Belcher homered and drove in three runs to help the Pioneers advance to the Region 1D semifinals.

Chance Parker had three hits for Lebanon (19-3), which will face Eastside today at UVa-Wise at 5 p.m.

Rye Cove was paced by Zachary Baker and Dakota Meade with a hit apiece. John Kern suffered the loss for the Eagles.

Rural Retreat 5, J.I. Burton 4

Noah Bandrimer and Justin Gilman combined to allow four hits and the Indians scored a combined five runs in the fourth and fifth innings to defeat the homestanding Raiders in a Region 1C quarterfinal game.

Gilman had three hits and drove in two runs for Rural Retreat. Garrett Holston added two hits and Bandrimer struck out six for the Indians, who will face Chilhowie in the regional semifinals today at UVa-Wise.

J.I. Burton was led at the plate by Caleb McCurdy with three hits and three runs batted in. Clay Hart struck out four in taking the loss for the Raiders.

Eastside 13, Grundy 3

Jaxsyn Collins had four hits, including a triple, to lift the Spartans to a Region 1D quarterfinal win at Grundy.

Christopher Steele added two hits for Eastside, which scored 12 runs in the top of the first inning.

Eastside (17-6) will face Lebanon today at UVa-Wise in a regional semifinal game.

Chilhowie 8, Honaker 1

Daniel Hutton pitched a complete-game five-hitter and also hammered a home run as the Chilhowie Warriors whipped Honaker in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Region 1D tournament.

Brandon Bush added two hits for the Warriors, who play Hogoheegee District rival Rural Retreat in tonight's regional semifinals.

T.J. Hubbard had two hits and scored the only run for Honaker.

SOFTBALL

Lebanon 6, Rye Cove 4

Morgan Varney, Alexis Horne and Shelby Keys had two hits each to lead the Pioneers to the Region 1D semifinals today at UVa-Wise.

Lebanon scored five runs in the fourth and got a solo home run by Keys in the sixth. Eric Rasnake picked up the win in the circle. Lebanon will face J.I. Burton today at UVa-Wise.

Rye Cove, which led 4-0 before the Pioneers rallied, received three hits from Rheagan Walden and two from losing pitcher Kenzie Hood.

Northwood 2, Honaker 1

Amira Lowe drove in Kendra Armstrong with a seventh inning single and Cami DeBusk struck out 11 batters to lead the Panthers to a Region 1D quarterfinal victory at Honaker.

Maddie Lowe drove in Northwood’s third inning run, bringing in Olivia Briggs on a ground ball out.

Honaker’s lone run came in the sixth when Lara McClanahan singled and scored on a double by Tabitha Ball. Rylee Rasnake had two hits for the Tigers. McClanahan took the loss.

Northwood (9-15) faces Eastside in the Region 1D semifinals today at UVa-Wise at 7:30 p.m.

Eastside 5, Patrick Henry 2

Tinley Hamilton combined with Braelyn Hall for a one-hitter and Savannah Stanely, Taylor Perry and Hamilton had two hits each to lead the Spartans to a Region 1D semifinal appearance.

Sophie Wright allowed nine hits in taking the loss for the Rebels. She also had the lone hit for Patrick Henry.

Eastside, which won despite five errors, will face Northwood today in the Region 1D semifinals at UVA-Wise.

J.I. Burton 10, Grundy 0

A’nyah Hollinger had four hits and joined Jordan Mooney and Kinley Taylor with two RBIs apiece to lift the Raiders to a Region 1D quarterfinal win at Grundy on Tuesday night.

Kenzie Franklin struck out nine and surrendered just one hit and one walk, while also contributing two hits. Maclana Sensabaugh scored three runs for the Raiders.

Grundy’s lone hit came from Emily O’Quinn.