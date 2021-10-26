PREP ROUNDUP: Virginia High blanks Lebanon, 35-0

Van, W.Va. 36, Hurley 13

Tanner Atkins led Hurley with 134 yards rushing, but the Rebels could not overcome a 29-0 halftime deficit.

Atkins scored on a 6-yard run for Hurley, while Caden Mullins added an 11-yard TD run. The Rebels (1-6) rushed for 215 yards as a team.

Will Layne led the Hurley defense with 12 tackles and a sack.

VOLLEYBALL

Virginia High 3, Marion 2

Adie Ratcliffe tallied 13 kills, 12 digs and nine blocks and Dianna Spencer added 21 digs, 15 kills and three blocks to lead Virginia High to a 25-22, 24-26, 25-19, 18-25, 15-10 Southwest District playoff win over Marion on Tuesday night at Richlands.

Virginia High claimed the Southwest District’s top seed into the Region 2D tournament, and will host the SWD tournament semifinals and finals on Thursday and Saturday at the Bearcat Den.

Caleigh Hampton had an impressive 51 assists to go with seven digs. Other contributors for the Bearcats included Amelia McKenzie (15 kills, four blocks, two digs), Ellie Cobb (10 kills), Caroline Clifton (11 digs, three blocks, two kills) and Aiden James (21 digs).