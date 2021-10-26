PREP ROUNDUP: Virginia High blanks Lebanon, 35-0

Brody Jones completed 13 of 20 passes for 180 yards and four scores Tuesday as the Virginia High Bearcats rolled to a 35-0 win over Lebanon in prep football action at Gene Malcolm Stadium.
Donnie Thomas caught two touchdown passes, while Patrick Poku added one. Stevie Thomas led the VHS ground attack with 202 yards on 14 carries and Ajaani Delaney contributed 131 total yards with a score.
Lebanon’s Grayson Olson rushed for 135 yards on 21 carries, while Hunter Musick and Nick Belcher combined to pass for 94 yards.
Lebanon 0 0 0 0-0
Virginia High 7 7 14 7-35
Scoring Summary
VHS – D. Thomas pass from Jones (Cox kick)
VHS – Davidson 1 pass from Jones (Cox kick)
VHS – Poku 42 pass from Jones (Cox kick)
VHS – Delaney 10 run (Cox kick)
VHS - D. Thomas 19 pass from Jones (Cox kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: L 12, VHS 19; Rushes-Yards: L 145, VHS 308; Passing Yards: L 94, VHS 193; Comp.-Att.-Int.: L 7-16-0, VHS 14-21-0; Fumbles-Lost: L 2-2, VHS 2-1; Penalties-Yards: L 7-42, VHS 8-55; Punts-Average: L 4-33, VHS 0-0
Van, W.Va. 36, Hurley 13
Tanner Atkins led Hurley with 134 yards rushing, but the Rebels could not overcome a 29-0 halftime deficit.
Atkins scored on a 6-yard run for Hurley, while Caden Mullins added an 11-yard TD run. The Rebels (1-6) rushed for 215 yards as a team.
Will Layne led the Hurley defense with 12 tackles and a sack.
VOLLEYBALL
Virginia High 3, Marion 2
Adie Ratcliffe tallied 13 kills, 12 digs and nine blocks and Dianna Spencer added 21 digs, 15 kills and three blocks to lead Virginia High to a 25-22, 24-26, 25-19, 18-25, 15-10 Southwest District playoff win over Marion on Tuesday night at Richlands.
Virginia High claimed the Southwest District’s top seed into the Region 2D tournament, and will host the SWD tournament semifinals and finals on Thursday and Saturday at the Bearcat Den.
Caleigh Hampton had an impressive 51 assists to go with seven digs. Other contributors for the Bearcats included Amelia McKenzie (15 kills, four blocks, two digs), Ellie Cobb (10 kills), Caroline Clifton (11 digs, three blocks, two kills) and Aiden James (21 digs).
Marion (15-9) was led by Ella Moss (13 service points, 12 kills, 12 digs, five blocks), Kaylyn Baggett (seven kills, four blocks), Gabby Whitt (17 points, 15 digs), Anna Hagy (13 points, nine digs, three kills) and Amber Kimberlin (18 assists, 11 points, eight kills, six digs).
Chilhowie 3, Lebanon 0
Josie Sheets supplied 20 assists, nine digs and four kills as the Warriors took a 25-19, 22-25, 25-16, 25-13 win.
Other leaders for Chilhowie included Hannah Goodwin (18 kills, 13 digs), Hannah Manns (11 kills, 11 digs), Mari Beth Boardwine (nine kills) and Chloe Adams with 19 assists and 13 digs.
Patrick Henry 3, Northwood 1
The Rebels advanced to the title match on Thursday with a 24-26, 25-20, 25-16, 25-14 win over the Panthers.
PH will host Chilhowie Thursday night at 7:30.
Cumberland District
Eastside 3, Rye Cove 0
Sophomore Taylor Clay had 22 digs and 12 kills and freshman BrayInn Hall added seven aces to lead Eastside to a 25-12, 25-15, 25-10 Cumberland District tournament semifinal victory over Rye Cove. Leci Sensabaugh tallied 10 digs and eight kills for the Spartans.
Madeline Love (six kills, four points, two blocks), Makayla Harless (five kills), Laken Sharpe (11 digs, four kills), Eva Roach (18 assists, four digs, four points) and Abby Lewis (nine digs) contributed for the Eagles.
Thomas Walker 3, J.I. Burton 0
Tenley Jackson had 31 assists and four service points and Lakin Burke tallied 15 points, nine kills and five blocks to lead the Pioneers to a 25-11, 25-10, 25-17 Cumberland District semifinal win over the Raiders.
Thomas Walker, which will host Eastside in Cumberland finals on Thursday, also received contributions from Patricia Biggs (16 kills, 11 points, three aces), Autumn Collingsworth (11 kills, six points, three aces), Makayla Care (seven digs) and Karlie Jones (six points, four kills).
Regan Sensabaugh (four kills, two blocks), Abigail Asher (six digs), Taylor Phipps (seven digs) and Kylee Sturgill (seven assists, four digs) led the Raiders.
Southwest District
Richlands 3, Tazewell 2
Ellie Butcher had eight kills and three blocks and Jillian Shreve tallied 15 assists and four kills to lead Richlands to a 27-25, 25-18, 22-25, 10-25, 15-11 Southwest District tournament win over the Bulldogs.
Alyssa Lee (10 digs, two kills), Chloe Perkins (13 kills, three digs) and Taylor Webb (seven assists) also contributed for the Blue Tornado.