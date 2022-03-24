PREP ROUNDUP: Virginia High baseball, softball teams win on Wednesday

In a non-district softball slugfest that included a combined 34 runs, 41 hits and 10 errors, Aidan James and Paizley Corvin were among the many stars of Virginia High’s offensive explosion in an 18-16 victory over the Abingdon Falcons.

James went 4-for-5 with four runs and three RBIs, while Corvin was 4-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs.

Alexis Frazier (3-for-6, four RBIs), Autumn Owens (3-for-4, three RBIs) and Jayden Kilinski (3-for-5, five runs) also contributed in a major way. The Bearcats scored at least one run in every inning and finished with 25 hits.

Alyssa Lindsey hit two home runs for Abingdon, while Kendal Yates and Ally Yeary also went deep. Hannah Dillard (2-for-5, two runs, two RBIs), Brenna Green (3-for-5, two runs) and Sydney Nunley (2-for-4, two runs) also had big days at the plate.

VHS trailed 14-9 after three innings and 16-13 after four, but the Falcons failed to score over the game’s final three innings and the Bearcats ended the game with five unanswered runs.

Gate City 15, Cherokee 9

Abby Davidson and Savannah Monroe smacked home runs as Gate City prevailed in a slugfest.

BASEBALL

Virginia High 10, Graham 0

Isaac Berry and Brody Jones led the way as Virginia High earned a five-inning victory over Southwest District rival Graham.

Berry went 3-for-3, scored twice and tallied five RBIs, while also tossing 3 2/3 scoreless innings.

Jones hit a home run over the fence in left field in the bottom of the first inning and also polished off a three-hit shutout that included 10 strikeouts.

Bhraedon Meredith added two hits for VHS, while Ty Weaver and Cooper McVey scored two runs apiece. The Bearcats (1-1) play at rival John Battle on Friday.

Eli Mounts, Brandon Washler and David Brown accounted for Graham’s hits.

LATE TUESDAY

SOFTBALL

Richlands 6, Honaker 3

Alyssa Lee combined with Arin Rife to pitch a four-hitter and also homered as Richlands recorded a non-district win.

Taylor Webb added two hits for Richlands.

Tabby Ball went 3-for-3 with a RBI for Honaker. Lara McClanahan, Jade McGlothlin and Emma Ray scored the runs for the Tigers.