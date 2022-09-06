PREP ROUNDUP: Vikings sweep Blazers; Mullins reaches 1,000 assists for Warriors

Senior libero Sydnee Pendland tallied 26 digs and senior middle hitter Marley Johns delivered 12 kills and three blocks while propelling Tennessee High to a 25-22, 25-21, 25-18 sweep in a non-conference volleyball match at Daniel Boone on Tuesday.

Ashton Blair recorded 11 assists and seven kills for the Vikings (11-2). Bree Adams (18 assists, seven digs), Madison Blair (eight digs, four kills), Sophie Meade (10 digs, three kills, two blocks) and Kira Adams (four kills, three blocks) delivered key contributions for Tennessee High, which will return to Three Rivers Conference action when it puts its 5-0 league mark on the line Thursday at Elizabethton.

Taylor Brinn led Boone with seven kills and Kyleigh Bacon tallied six kills and 18 digs. Addison Dietz (14 digs) and Abbie Huff tallied 11 and 10 assists, respectively.

The Trailblazers (4-6) will visit West Ridge on Thursday.

Wise County Central 3, Ridgeview 0

Emmah McAmis recorded a triple-double with 18 kills, 13 digs and 12 service points for the Warriors in a 25-21, 25-21, 25-20 Mountain 7 District opener over the Wolfpack.

Emilee Mullins recorded 30 assists, including the 1,000th of her career, along with 11 service points and six digs.

Abbie Jordan (nine kills, nine digs), Ameera Youmessi (eight service points), Sophie Mullins (29 digs)

West Ridge 3, Elizabethton 0

Madison Haynie had 12 kills and three aces and Faith Wilson dished out 35 assists in the Wolves’ 25-20, 25-17, 25-11 non-conference victory over the Cyclones.

Casey Wampler added 10 kills and 12 digs, and Allie Reilly, Parker Fischer and McKensi Smith added six kills apiece. Kari Wilson contributed 19 digs for West Ridge.

Radford 3, Virginia High 0

Radford swept Virginia High, but it wasn’t easy for the Bobcats in their 30-28, 25-23, 25-20 victory over the Bearcats.

Charli Carpenter dished out 22 assists for VHS, while Amelia McKenzie (11 digs, four aces) and Aidan James (18 digs) also played well in the loss.

Union 3, Lee High 0

Brooke Bailey had 30 assists, six digs, four kills and three aces and Gracie Gibson tallied 21 digs and four aces to lead the Bears past the Generals 25-9, 25-12, 25-9 in the Mountain 7 District opener for both teams.

Isabella Blagg (13 kills, five digs), Jordan Shuler (six kills, five digs), Olivia Light (seven kills) and Shay Henderson (five kills) also contributed for the Bears (12-1, 1-0), who also won the junior varsity match 2-1.

Lee (0-1, 4-1) was paced by Katie Hammonds (10 digs, four assists), Chloe Calton (four digs), Makayla Carr (nine digs), Cassidy Hammonds (seven digs, three kills) and Presley Chance (two kills, two digs).

John Battle 3, Lebanon 0

Jacqueline Hill and Molly Little slammed down 11 kills apiece as the John Battle Trojans took a 25-16, 25-16, 25-13 non-district win over the Lebanon Pioneers.

Makenzie Smith’s 19 assists and Allison Smith’s 17 digs were also vital.

Carroll County 3, Patrick Henry 0

Avery Maiden had eight kills and six digs and Lauren Stauffer contributed eight kills and three digs in the Rebels’ 25-18, 25-10, 25-15 non-district loss to the Cavaliers.

Morgan Tasker (15 assists), Anna McKinney (10 digs) and Sydney Newton (three aces) also contributed for the Rebels.

Eastside 3, Jenkins (Ky.) 0

Braelyn Hall had 19 assists, nine aces and five kills in a superb all-around performance as the Spartans cruised to a 25-14, 25-13, 25-18 win.

Emma Sartin (five kills, four aces) and Emmaleigh Banks (12 digs) also played well for Eastside. Haley Frazier, Presley Hall and Rhyleigh Lawson supplied five kills apiece.

Grundy 3, Richlands 1

Jessi Looney contributed 16 kills, 12 digs and five aces and Sophie Belcher tallied seven kills and two blocks to lift the Golden Wave past the Blue Tornado 11-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-17.

Madie Owens tallied 20 assists and four aces for Grundy.

Richlands was paced by Jillian Shreve (16 assists, four aces), Annsley Trivette (11 kills) and Raegan Ryder (15 digs, three aces).

Castlewood 3, Council 0

Madison Sutherland served seven aces as Castlewood collected a 25-20, 25-23, 25-19 non-district win.

Sutherland was among several Blue Devils who were stellar from the service line as Karly Maxfield had four aces, Anna Summers had three with Macee Lasley and Abbey Collins adding two apiece.

Summers also had four kills.

Twin Springs 3, Honaker 2

Ryleigh Gillenwater had 13 kills, 21 digs and six service points to lead the Titans to a 19-25, 31-29, 25-22, 19-25, 15-13 marathon victory over the Tigers.

Abbie Taylor (11 digs, nine kills), Kenzi Gillenwater (nine kills, seven digs, five blocks), Amica Dooley (11 digs, five aces, four kills) and Mary Pascual (49 assists) also contributed for the Titans.

Kalli Miller (17 digs), Valeigh Stevens (12 assists), Emma Ray (12 assists) and Kelly Hart (12 kills) contributed for Honaker.

Gate City 3, Abingdon 0

Makayla Bays mashed down 16 kills and five digs as Gate City had no trouble in a 25-12, 25-13, 25-10 win over the Abingdon Falcons.

Abingdon (1-3) received eight digs six kills and two aces from Ella Kiser. Riley Cvetkovski (10 digs), Katy Creasy (six assists) and Gracie Statzer (five kills, six digs) also contributed for the Falcons.

Gate City also got production from Peyton Taylor (27 assists), Lexi Ervin (nine kills), Rylee Blevins (16 digs) and Rylee Hall (five aces, four kills).

Johnson County 3, Holston 0

Johnson County posted a 25-15, 25-16, 25-17 victory over Holston as the Longhorns beat the Cavaliers for the second time this season.