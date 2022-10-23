Prep Roundup: Vikings' soccer falls just shy of state tourney; Union wins Mountain 7 Volleyball Playoff

The season ended for Tennessee High’s girls soccer team on Saturday as the Vikings fell painstakingly short of reaching the state tournament.

Homestanding Seymour prevailed 4-3 in penalty kicks after the Eagles and Vikings had battled to a 1-1 draw in a TSSAA Class AA sub-state match.

Sophomore Aryana Patterson found the back of the net midway through the first half for the Bristolians. Patterson, McKinley Swift and Abby Littleton scored for the Vikings in the PK session.

The final record for THS was 15-4-1.

“I thought it was a great season,” said Tennessee High coach Kevin Mooney. “We have nine really good seniors that we are going to miss tremendously. They really showed their mettle and played really well and were great leaders on the team. They will be tough to replace.”

Greeneville collected a 7-1 win over Knoxville Halls in another sub-state match.

VOLLEYBALL

Union 3, Gate City 2

Saturday afternoon’s one-match Mountain 7 District playoff between the Union Bears and Gate City Blue Devils was what one might expect from the rivals.

“Extremely intense match,” said Union coach Kim Mathes-Moore. “My team got a bit rattled at times due to the intense atmosphere around the match. But in the end we were mentally tough enough to withstand the adversity.”

Brooke Bailey’s 43 assists and Isabella Blagg’s 22 kills were among the highlights as Union earned a thrilling 25-23, 26-24, 23-25, 18-25, 15-11 victory over Gate City in a match played at Lee High.

The Bears (25-2) clinched the top seed for the Mountain 7 tournament and will also host the semifinals and finals of the Region 2D tourney.

The two teams had split their two matches during the regular season.

“The key was being the aggressor and attacking so we would get them out of their system,” Mathes-Moore said.

Gracie Gibson (22 digs, four aces), Jordan Shuler (21 digs, 14 kills), Gracie McKinney (22 digs, seven kills, five aces), Shae Henderson (13 digs) and Olivia Light (five kills) also starred for Union, which matched the single-season school record for wins established in 2018.

Gate City (17-7) got a 31-kill, 22-dig, eight-ace masterpiece from Makayla Bays. Riley Blevins added 31 digs and Payton Taylor dished out 26 assists in the loss.