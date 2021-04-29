PREP ROUNDUP: Vikings lasso Longhorns behind no-hitter by Smith

Tennessee High junior Noah Smith struck out eight in spinning a no-hitter as the Vikings blanked rival Johnson County on Thursday night, 10-0, in a non-conference baseball contest at Tod Houston Field.
Smith is now 4-0 on the mound after his latest masterpiece.
C.J. Henley (2-for-3, two runs, two RBIs) and Evan Mutter (1-for-3, run, double, RBI) and Brayden Blevins (two RBIs) also played well for THS, which improved to 19-9.
The Vikings close out the regular season with two road games – at Elizabethton tonight and at Unicoi County on Saturday.
Virginia High 3-11, Northwood 0-1
Two strong pitching performances and the bat of Brody Jones propelled Virginia High to the sweep of a season-opening doubleheader against the Northwood Panthers.
Cole Hartsock pitched a one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts as VHS posted a 3-0 win in the opener, while Isaac Berry pitched a four-hitter in the 11-1 triumph in the nightcap.
Jones was 5-for-6 with three RBIs on the day for the Bearcats. Berry had two hits in the first game, while Jean Mulumba (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Ty Weaver (2-for-2, three RBIs) got it done at the plate in the nightcap.
Chris Frye had Northwood’s lone hit in the first game, while Tyler Waddle went 2-for-2 and scored the run for the Panthers in the nightcap.
Chilhowie 6, Marion 2
Daniel Hutton is one of Southwest Virginia’s best kickers on the football field and he also happens to be pretty good when it comes to throwing a baseball and swinging a bat.
Hutton carried a shutout into the sixth inning and finished with seven strikeouts, while yielding only three hits in picking up the season-opening win, while he went 4-for-4 with two doubles at the plate.
Freshman Connor Smith added two hits for the Warriors.
Marion received two hits apiece from Michael Thompson and Carter Sayers.
Twin Springs 16, Patrick Henry 9
Tanner Collins had a double, triple and six RBIs as the Twin Springs Titans outslugged the Patrick Henry Rebels for a non-district win.
Ryan Horne (4-for-5, three runs) and Tristan Counts (3-for-4, four runs, three RBIs) also contributed to a 16-hit attack for the Titans, who avenged Monday’s loss to the same squad.
Conner Kausch had two RBIs for PH.
Sullivan East 10, North Greene 4
Justice Dillard homered and drove in four runs as the Sullivan East Patriots pounded North Greene for a non-conference win.
Corbin Dickenson (2-for-3, two RBIs), Luke Hale (two hits) and Tyson Mitchell (two RBIs) also played well. Seth Chafin was the winning pitcher.
Wise County Central 16, Lee High 4
Ben Brickey, Ashton Bolling, Logan Sartin and Evan Stanley combined to pitch a one-hitter as Wise County Central crushed Lee High for a Mountain 7 District victory.
Ethan Mullins homered and finished with three RBIs for Central as part of a 14-hit attack. Ashton Bolling (two runs), Preston Joyner (2-for-2, two RBIs), Tyson Tester (two RBIs), Sartin (three runs), Cam Foster (2-for-2, two RBIs) and Brandon Hobbs (2-for-2, two runs) also played well for the Warriors.
Lee committed seven errors.
SOFTBALL
Marion 9, Chilhowie 2
Elena Williams hammered out three hits and scored three runs, while striking out seven in three innings of relief as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes overpowered Smyth County rival Chilhowie.
Williams and starting pitcher Madi Bystrek combined to strike out 15, while Marion’s hitters rapped out 15 hits. Gabby Whitt also had three hits and scored three runs for the ‘Canes, who are now 2-0.
Chilhowie (0-2) received two hits each from Hayley Sykes and Katelyn Dancy.
Patrick Henry 5, Sullivan East 0
Abigail Street pitched a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts as the Patrick Henry Rebels blanked Sullivan East.
Cheyenne Wyatt, Sydney Taylor and Fallyn Daniels each had two hits for PH (1-1), which built a 4-0 lead after two innings.
East (15-14) received its only two hits from Jayla Vance and Keelye Fields.
Lebanon 16, Honaker 3
The Lebanon Pioneers improved to 2-0.
BOYS SOCCER
Tennessee High 5, Lakeway Christian 0
Micah Hyskell scored three goals and Fabian Maqueira dished out two assists as the Tennessee High Vikings cruised past Lakeway Christian.
Parker Cox and freshman James Bowling also found the back of the net for THS. It was the first varsity goal for Bowling.
Eli Knowles was the goalkeeper for the Vikings (4-6-1), who play at Jefferson County today.
Wise County Central 5, John Battle 3
Ashar Khan and Lucas Coffey each scored two goals in Wise County Central’s win over John Battle. Cam Orr and Ricky Onate added two assists apiece for the Warriors.
GIRLS SOCCER
Honaker 5, Union 1
Madi Kiser and Paige Bostic each scored two goals as the Honaker Tigers topped the Union Bears. Autumn Trent also scored a goal for Honaker, while goalkeeper Shianne Whited made seven saves.
Isabella Blagg had Union’s lone goal.
LATE WEDNESDAY
SOFTBALL
Twin Springs 14, Holston 13
Emaleigh Powers had three hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs and Twin Springs reliever Jessica Burke worked out of a jam in the bottom of the seventh to pick up a marathon victory over the Cavaliers.
Holston, which scored seven runs in the fifth to take a 10-9 lead, was led by Lexi Lane with three hits, a walk and three RBIs. Molly Turner added two hits, two walks and two RBIs, while Lucia Wright added two hits and drove in two runs.
Twin Springs, which scored five runs over the final two innings before hanging on the win, also received three hits, two walks and four stolen bases from Michaela Barney. Alyssa McCracken added two hits, walked once and drove in a run for the Titans.