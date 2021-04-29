PREP ROUNDUP: Vikings lasso Longhorns behind no-hitter by Smith

Tennessee High junior Noah Smith struck out eight in spinning a no-hitter as the Vikings blanked rival Johnson County on Thursday night, 10-0, in a non-conference baseball contest at Tod Houston Field.

Smith is now 4-0 on the mound after his latest masterpiece.

C.J. Henley (2-for-3, two runs, two RBIs) and Evan Mutter (1-for-3, run, double, RBI) and Brayden Blevins (two RBIs) also played well for THS, which improved to 19-9.

The Vikings close out the regular season with two road games – at Elizabethton tonight and at Unicoi County on Saturday.

Virginia High 3-11, Northwood 0-1

Two strong pitching performances and the bat of Brody Jones propelled Virginia High to the sweep of a season-opening doubleheader against the Northwood Panthers.

Cole Hartsock pitched a one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts as VHS posted a 3-0 win in the opener, while Isaac Berry pitched a four-hitter in the 11-1 triumph in the nightcap.

Jones was 5-for-6 with three RBIs on the day for the Bearcats. Berry had two hits in the first game, while Jean Mulumba (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Ty Weaver (2-for-2, three RBIs) got it done at the plate in the nightcap.