PREP ROUNDUP: Vikings beaten by Greene Devils, still alive in substate

Aryanna Patterson scored in Tennessee High’s 6-1 Region 1-AA championship match loss at Greeneville on Thursday night.

Bridget Flaherty had 14 saves for Tennessee High (15-3-1), which will travel to Seymour on Saturday for a substate match.

FOOTBALL

Graham 41, Pulaski County 14

Jacob Shockley threw for 184 yards, including three to Braden Watkins for 115 yards and three touchdowns, to lead the G-Men to a non-conference win over the Cougars at Mitchell Stadium.

Graham (8-0), which gained 341 yards, also received rushing touchdowns from Sean Hughes and Watkins. Jamel Floyd also returned a fumble for an 8-yard touchdown for the G-Men.

VOLLEYBALL

Eastside 3, Castlewood 0

Taylor Clay had 14 kills and 11 digs and Reagan McCoy tallied eight kills and four aces as Eastside clinched the Cumberland District title with a 25-13, 25-21, 25-18 win over the Blue Devils.

Braelyn Hall (18 assists, 10 digs), Emma Sartin (six kills) and Emmaleigh Banks (13 digs) also contributed for the Spartans.

Ridgeview 3, Abingdon 0

Makinley Owens had 35 assists and 10 digs and Mackenzie Wright added eight kills to lead the Wolfpack to a 28-26, 25-15, 25-22 Mountain 7 District win over the Falcons.

Abingdon was led by Riley Cvetkovski (15 digs), Gracie Statzer (16 kills, 12 digs, three blocks), Ella Kiser (19 digs, 16 assists, eight kills), Katie Creasy (seven assists) and Reagan Cox (five kills, three blocks).

Chilhowie 3, Rural Retreat 1

Hannah Goodwin has 21 kills and 11 digs and Josie Sheets tallied 25 assists, 15 kills and nine digs to lead Chilhowoe to a 21-25, 18-25, 30-28, 25-19 Hogoheegee District win over the Indians.

Hannah Manns (13 kills, seven digs), Chloe Adams (21 assists, 18 digs, four kills) and Madi Preston (13 digs, four blocks and four kills) also contributed for the Warriors.

Honaker 3-3, Hurley 0-0

Kate Jessee had 50 service points as Honaker defeated the Hurley in a Black Diamond District twinbill over the Rebels.

Jessee (28 service points), Alexis Maxfield (18 points), Riley Hart (12 kills) and Emma Ray (15 assists) led the Tigers past the 25-1, 25-1, 25-10 in the opening match.

It was more of the same in the nightcap, with Honaker winning 25-22, 25-14, 25-18 behind 22 points by Jessee, 10 for Maxfield and six kills each by Hart and Ray.

Grundy 3, Twin Valley 0

Jessi Looney contributed 13 kills, 14 digs and five aces and Savannah Clevinger and Sophie Belcher had eight kills apiece in the Golden Wave’s 25-22, 25-14, 25-18 Black Diamond District win over the Panthers.

Grundy (13-8, 6-2) also received contributions from Lilly Porter (14 assists, three aces), Madie Owens (12 assists, six aces), Kaylee Compton (four kills) and Maggie Viers (13 digs).

Haylee Moore had nine kills and nine digs and Chey Davis added nine digs for Twin Valley Ashleigh Davis (seven assists), Kay Gross (eight digs) and Rayne Hawthorne (five aces) also con-tributed for the Tigers in a

Rye Cove 3, Thomas Walker 0

Gracie Turner had 12 kills, Emma Gibson tallied 20 service points, 13 assists, eight kills, eight digs and four aces to lead the Eagles past the Pioneers 25-17, 26-24, 16-25, 25-18.

Naquila Harless added 17 digs, 15 service points and nine assists and Madeline Love tallied sev-en service points, six kills and four digs.

Patrick Henry 3, Lebanon 0

Avery Maiden has 19 kills, seven digs and seven blocks and Lauren Stauffer added 14 kills and eight digs to lead the Rebels to a 25-20, 25-23, 25-20 Hogoheegee District win over the Pioneers.

Baleigh Belcher added 22 assists, 13 digs and four blocks and Sydney Taylor contributed 10 assists and eight digs for the Rebels.

Lebanon was led by Jules Stanley (11 digs, five kills, three blocks), Morgan Varney (nine digs, five kills), Averi Russell (20 assists, 11 digs), Gracie Crabtree (eight kills) and Leah Beck (three kills, three blocks).

Bailey Collins and Riley Buchanan also contributed on the back end.