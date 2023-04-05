Rylee Fields and Abby Haga had two hits to lead Tennessee High to a 3-2 win at Abingdon on Thursday night.

Fields scattered eight hits and Tennessee High (11-2, 3-1) rallied with two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh when Kendall Cross scored on a sacrifice fly by Lily Ware.

Abingdon was led at the plate by Muriel Dillow with two hits. Hannah Dillard pitched well in taking the loss, allowing eight hits.

Virginia High 14, Spencer County (Ky.) 4: Aidan James had three hits, including a double, and drove in four runs for the Bearcats’ in a win at a tournament in Pigeon Forge. Anna Stacy scattered five hits over five innings to pick up the win.

Paizley Corvin had three hits and joined Emily Sheffield with two RBIs apiece. Alexis Frazier also had three hits and scored three runs. Carrie Patrick tallied two hits and scored twice.

Notre Dame (N.Y.) 10, Virginia High 0: Aidan James had two of the Bearcats’ three hits in the Bearcats’ loss in Pigeon Forge.

Ava Mustico homered, scored three runs and drove in two for Notre Dame. Olivia Switzer struck out 10 and allowed three hits, while also hitting a home run.

Richlands 7, Lebanon 6: Erica Lamie had three hits, including a home run, drove in four runs and pitched the final 2 2/3 innings as Richlands pushed across two runs in the bottom of the ninth to earn a non-district home win over the Pioneers.

Lebanon, which received a home run from Morgan Varney and two RBIs by Cierra Skeens. Erin Rasnake took the loss for the Pioneers, which scored a run in the top of the ninth to take a 6-5 lead.

Kylan Brooks and Varney had two hits each for the Pioneers. Linda Stump has three hits for Richlands. Arin Rife, who had a triple and double, started and struck out seven in five innings in the circle.

J.I. Burton 2, Ridgeview 1: Jordan Mooney struck out 15 and scattered three hits and also had a single and run scored in the Raiders’ non-district home win over the Wolfpack.

A’nyah Hollinger drove in a run and Emma Lester scored for the Raiders.

Ridgeview was led by Maddie Fleming, who had a single and scored on a single by Carson Sykes. Caiti Hill allowed just three hits in six innings in the circle.

Gate City 3, John Battle 0: KK Baker allowed just two hits as the Blue Devils managed just three hits of their own, but that was enough for the Mountain 7 District home win over the Trojans.

Eden Wallace had a hit for John Battle. Jordan Roulett-Wheeler pitched well, allowing just three hits in the loss.

Elizabethton 10, Sullivan East 3: Lela Byrd homered, doubled, drove in four runs and allowed just two hits in leading the Cyclones to an Upper Lakes Conference home win over the Patriots.

Kenidy Harris had three hits, including a double and two runs scored. Mollie Johnson also had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.

Keelye Fields had a three-run home run and also drew two walks for Sullivan East. Evie Leonard singled and scored as well for the Patriots.

BASEBALL

Sullivan East 10, Gate City 1: Avery McCoy threw seven innings of eight-hit baseball, striking out five and walking just one in the Patriots’ non-district home win over the Blue Devils.

Andrew Delph, who drove in four runs, was one of four Patriots with two hits apiece. Corbin Dickenson also drove in two runs for the Patriots, which took an 8-0 lead after two innings.

Eli McMurray, BrendanCassidy and Ethan Fleming had two hits each for Gate City.

Twin Springs 13, Holston 8: Will Farmer, Clay Ross and Chase Daugherty had two hits each for the Titans, which scored seven runs in the third inning for a non-district win over the Cavaliers.

Farmer also struck out 10 in 4 2/3 innings before Ross finished up on the mound. Farmer scored three runs and Ross drove in three for the Titans.

The brother duo of Dustin Bott and Jake Bott had two hits each for Holston. Dustin drove in three runs and Jake added two RBIs. Jake Bott started and took the loss for the Cavaliers.

Richlands 7, Honaker 5: Ethan Roberts had two hits, including a triple, and Dylan Brown doubled, singled and drove in three runs in the Blue Tornado's opening game win over the Tigers.

Dalton Altizer drove in two runs and C.J. Earls doubled and drove in a run.

Connor Musick paced Honaker with two doubles and two RBIs. Matthew Nunley also had two hits.

Honaker 6, Richlands 4: Jake Hilton doubled, singled, drove in two runs and earned the save on the mound in the Tigers' second game win over the Blue Tornado.

Logan Boyd and Eli McGlothlin had two hits and two RBIs, while Connor Musick picked up the win on the mound and also scored two runs for the Tigers.

Dylan Brown, Parker Lowe and Riley Perkins had hits for Richlands. Brown also swiped four stolen bases.

BOYS SOCCER

Honaker 5 Richlands 0: Jaxon Dye scored two goals and Thomas Ball, Landon Marsh and Jaylon Hart had one each in a non-district win for the Tigers over the Blue Tornado.

Zane Johnson had four assists for the Tigers.

GIRLS SOCCER

John Battle 1, Gate City 0: Chloe Turner had the lone goal in a Mountain 7 District win for the Trojans against the Blue Devils.

Macie Ratliff had 11 saves in goal for John Battle (4-2, 3-1).

LATE WEDNESDAY

SOFTBALL

Tennessee High 3, Volunteer 1 : Tennessee High’s Rylee Fields out-dueled Addyson Fisher of Volunteer in the Vikings’ win over the Falcons.

The Vikings (10-2, 3-1) took advantage of three Volunteer errors to pull out the victory.

Rye Cove 11, Holston 4: Gracie Turner had four hits, including two home runs and a double, scored four runs and drove in five to lead the Eagles to a non-district home win over the Cavaliers.

Kenzie Hood, who worked five innings of three-hit shutout softball to pick up the win, also had four hits, including three doubles and two RBIs. Rye Cove finished with 19 hits.

Holston, which scored four runs over the final two innings, had seven hits, including doubles by Sydney Bishop and Audrey Hess. Bishop drove in three runs. Rily Cobler took the loss in the circle.

Marion 9, Rural Retreat 2: Taylor Preston went 4 for 4 at the plate and also struck out 12 batters in the Scarlet Hurricanes’ non-district win over the Indians.

Preston also drove in four runs for Marion.

Lacey Brown had two Rural Retreat’s four hits and drove in a run.