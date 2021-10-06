 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Vikings advance to District 1-AA finals
PREP ROUNDUP: Vikings advance to District 1-AA finals

  • Updated
Sophie Meade had a dozen kills as Tennessee High topped Volunteer 25-16, 25-18, 25-19 in the losers bracket final of the District 1-AAA volleyball tournament on Wednesday night in Elizabethton.

The Vikings (27-7) advanced to today’s title match to face Sullivan East at 5:30 p.m. and also wrapped up their first regional tournament berth since 2017.

Madison Blair (11 digs, seven kills), Marae Herrmann (five kills), Kira Adams (five kills, three blocks), Madison Curtin (20 assists, four kills), Sydnee Pendland (20 digs), Marley Johns (three kills) and Eliza Rowe (15 assists) led the usual balanced attack for the Vikings.

Union 3, John Battle 0

Jordan Shuler was stellar with 22 digs, 17 kills, three blocks and two aces as the Union Bears posted a 25-18, 25-23, 25-16 Mountain 7 District victory over the John Battle Trojans on Wednesday night.

Union (9-9, 3-4) also received a 37-assist, 14-dig, eight-kill stat line from Brooke Bailey, a 19-dig, 15-kill double-double from Isabella Blagg, 26 digs from Gracie Gibson and 12 digs from Gracy McKinney.

Battle (9-6, 3-2) was led by Allison Smith’s 15 digs, Rylan Kestner’s nine kills and Makenzie Smith’s 11 assists. The Trojans were coming off a 17-25, 25-20, 25-14, 5-25, 15-13 win over Wise County Central on Tuesday, a match in which Anna McKee had 30 digs and Molly Little slammed down 10 kills.

Marion 3, Richlands 0

Ella Moss had nine kills as Marion recorded a 25-22, 25-20, 25-10 Southwest District victory over the Richlands Blue Tornado.

Amber Kimberlin (18 assists, eight kills), Kaylyn Baggett (seven kills) and Gabby Whitt (24 service points, 12 digs) helped Marion improve to 10-7 and bounce back from Tuesday’s loss at Virginia High.

Honaker 3, Hurley 0

Behind 22 assists from Autumn Miller, Honaker hammered out a 25-8, 25-11, 25-10 victory over the Hurley Rebels. Ana Mantovani (10 kills), Riley Hart (six kills) and Lara McClanahan (13 service points) also played well for the Tigers.

Rye Cove 3, J.I. Burton 0

Laken Sharpe served four aces and slammed down seven kills, Eva Roach dished out 15 assists and Abby Lewis collected nine digs as the Rye Cove Eagles rolled to a 25-18, 25-15, 25-9 win over J.I. Burton.

