PREP ROUNDUP: Vikings advance to District 1-AA finals

Sophie Meade had a dozen kills as Tennessee High topped Volunteer 25-16, 25-18, 25-19 in the losers bracket final of the District 1-AAA volleyball tournament on Wednesday night in Elizabethton.

The Vikings (27-7) advanced to today’s title match to face Sullivan East at 5:30 p.m. and also wrapped up their first regional tournament berth since 2017.

Madison Blair (11 digs, seven kills), Marae Herrmann (five kills), Kira Adams (five kills, three blocks), Madison Curtin (20 assists, four kills), Sydnee Pendland (20 digs), Marley Johns (three kills) and Eliza Rowe (15 assists) led the usual balanced attack for the Vikings.

Union 3, John Battle 0

Jordan Shuler was stellar with 22 digs, 17 kills, three blocks and two aces as the Union Bears posted a 25-18, 25-23, 25-16 Mountain 7 District victory over the John Battle Trojans on Wednesday night.

Union (9-9, 3-4) also received a 37-assist, 14-dig, eight-kill stat line from Brooke Bailey, a 19-dig, 15-kill double-double from Isabella Blagg, 26 digs from Gracie Gibson and 12 digs from Gracy McKinney.