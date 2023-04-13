Ollie Foy and Luke Whitt combined to pitch a three-hitter as Virginia High earned a key 3-1 Southwest District baseball win over the Tazewell Bulldogs on Wednesday.

Foy struck out four in 5 1/3 innings, while also tallying a hit and driving in a run.

Whitt struck out three of the five batters he faced to notch the save.

VHS finished with eight hits.

Liberty Christian 7, John Battle 0

John Battle couldn’t hold a late lead in losing to 2022 VHSL Class 3 state runner-up Abingdon on Tuesday.

The Trojans could never gain the advantage in suffering a 7-0 setback to 2022 VHSL Class 3 state champion Liberty Christian Academy on Wednesday.

Battle managed just two hits and struck out eight times against the LCA duo of Liberty University commit Benjamin Blair and Landon Owen.

Another Liberty commit, Braden Weaver, went 3-for-4, scored three runs and tallied two RBIs for the Bulldogs.

The Trojans did draw six walks, but stranded six baserunners and committed three errors. Porter Gobble and Evan Hankins had the hits.

Auburn 15, Eastside 3

Matthew Altizer went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Damien Boyd blasted a three-run homer as the Auburn Eagles improved to 8-1 with a marquee non-district win over the Eastside Spartans.

Zac McGlothlin added three RBIs for Auburn. Eastside (5-2) received RBIs from Tanner Perry, Eli McCoy and Jaxsyn Collins.

Galax 15, Holston 1

A.J. Ashworth drove in three runs as the Galax Maroon Tide hammered Holston.

A seven-run first inning set the tone for Galax.

Dustin Bott led Holston with three hits.

Sullivan East 7, University High 0

Corbin Dickenson and Andrew Delph surrounded just two hits over seven innings to lift the Patriots to a home win.

Jonathan Beach had three of the Patriots’ nine hits, while Nolan Lunsford and Dickenson had two apiece. Tyson Mitchell scored twice in the win.

Garrett Gentry had the lone two hits for University High. He also took the loss on the mound.

SOFTBALL

Gate City 11, Sullivan East 1

Lauren Monroe drove in three runs and also picked up the win in the circle in the Blue Devils’ home win over the Patriots.

Addie Gibson, MaKayla Bays and Monroe had three hits apiece for Gate City. KK Baker and Savannah Moore drove in two runs and Bays scored three runs. Ada Gillenwater, Baker and Bays had doubles for the Blue Devils. Bays scored three runs and Savannah Monroe and Gillenwater scored two runs apiece.

Keelye Fields had two hits for Sullivan East, while Katie Botts doubled, singled and drove in a run. Tori Leonard also singled and Carly Bradford scored for the Patriots.

Tennessee High 11, Virginia High 1

The Tennessee High Vikings improved to 13-2 with little trouble as they blasted their rivals. No other details were provided.

BOYS SOCCER

Virginia High 7, Tazewell 1

Prince Poku and Owen Dean each scored two goals as Virginia High continued its strong start to the season by thumping Tazewell.

Colee Fils-Aime, Aquemini Martin and Jackson Trent also scored for the Bearcats.

GIRLS SOCCER

Graham 3, Richlands 1

Ella Dales scored two goals, while Sophie Scarberry also found the back of the net as the G-Girls won a Southwest District match.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Food City Invitational

At Abingdon High School

BOYS

Team Scores

Abingdon 161, Patrick Henry 118, Carroll County 65, Tazewell 55, Richlands 50, Chilhowie 40, Castlewood 36, Marion 36, Lebanon 30, Twin Springs 22, Fort Chiswell 21, Holston 7

Individual Winners

4x800 – Abingdon (Bundy, Boltwood, Poisson, Childress), 9:00.10; 110 Hurdles – Ben Belcher (PH), 15.68; 100 – Chase Noel (Tazewell), 11.28; 1,600 – Rives Boltwood (Abingdon), 4:31.42; 4x100 – Abingdon (Stanley, Stanley, Barr, Long), 44.42; 400 – Chance Browning (Richlands), 53.61; 300 Hurdles – Colten Kilgore (Twin Springs), 43.39; 800 – Todd Pillion II (Abingdon), 2:05.90; 200 – Cassius Harris (Tazewell), 23.29; High Jump – Aiden Bartuski (Chilhowie), 6-0; Long Jump – JJ Long (Abingdon), 20-8 ½; Triple Jump – Owen Barr (Abingdon), 42-0 ½; Pole Vault – Grant Buchanan (PH), 8-0; Shot Put – Tyler Barrett (PH), 49-9; 3,200 – Adam Gibson (Castlewood), 10:57.41; 4x400 Relay – Patrick Henry (Croson, Hudson, Rapier, Roark), 4:01.33; Discus – Tyler Barrett (PH), 150-1.

GIRLS

Team Scores

Abingdon 143, Patrick Henry 138, Tazewell 71, Chilhowie 68, Carroll County 55, Marion 47, Castlewood 36, Fort Chiswell 30, Holston 23, Richlands 16, Lebanon 7, Northwood 4

Individual Winners

4x800 – Abingdon (Jackson, Jessee, Bakker, Odum), 9:49.50; 100 Hurdles – Avery Maiden (PH), 17.05; 100 – Corrie Delp (Carroll), 12.95; 1,600 – Lauren Keene (Tazewell), 5:33.27; 4x100 – Abingdon (Blackmon, Cvetkovski, Samuel, Hopson), 52.23; 400 – Tess Somervell (Chilhowie), 1:03.52; 300 Hurdles – Avery Maiden (PH), 52.04; 800 – Amanda Ferrante (Abingdon), 2:28.88; 200 – Josie Jackson (Abingdon), 27.65; High Jump – Raegan Cox (Marion), 4-10; Pole Vault – Avery Maiden (PH), 8-0; Long Jump – Corrie Delp (Carroll), 16-3 ½; Triple Jump – Avery Maiden (PH), 33-4 ½; Shot Put – Landri Lallande (Tazewell), 35-6 ¼; Discus – Landri Lallande (Tazewell), 133-6; 3,200 – Elaina Bakker (Abingdon), 11:59.95; 4x400 Relay – Abingdon (Byington, Copeland, Odum, Odum), 4:35.55

TENNIS

Boys

West Ridge 6 Tennessee High 3

Singles

Christian Morris (TH) def Grayson Manis 8-1; Elijah Hood (WR) def Paul Letson 8-2; Camron Easler (WR) def Ian Webb 8-1; Spencer Manis (WR) def Owen Jones 8-0; Boston Ray (TH) def Finn Hounshell 8-0; Eli Knowles (TH) def Dayton Baker 8-4.

Doubles

G. Manis/Easler (WR) def Morris/Webb 8-3; S. Manis/Hood (WR) def Jones/Letson 8-3; Baker/Max Pendleton (WR) def Roy/Knowles 9-8 (8-6).

Girls

Tennessee High 9, West Ridge 0

Singles

Ellyson Kovacs (TH) def. Angelina Kerney 8-0; Lilly Belcher (TH) def Chloe Campbell 8-1; Averie Stalnacker (TH) def Kirra Correll 8-0; Trinity Moore (TH) def Olivia Nothnagel 8-0; Torey Walk (TH) def. Daphnie Lucas 8-2; Bridget Flaherty (TH) def Sydney Fischer 8-4.

Doubles

Moore/Kovacs (TH) def Kerney/Nothnagel 8-0; Belcher/Stainacker (TH) def Faith Wilson/Campbell 8-1; Kent/Walk (TH) def Casey Wampler/Fischer 8-1.

LATE TUESDAY

SOFTBALL

Tazewell 5, Virginia High 1

Carly Compton struck out 17 in spinning a three-hitter and also went 3-for-4 as the Tazewell Bulldogs beat the Bearcats.

She carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, before Carrie Patrick, Anna Stacy and Bella McCloud had hits for the Bearcats. McCloud’s RBI single got VHS on the board.

Hannah Hayes and Brooke Nunley had two hits apiece for Tazewell, while Mallarie Whittaker drove in two runs.

Holston 9, Honaker 5

A three-run fourth inning gave Holston the lead for good as the Cavaliers won a non-distirct game.

Emma Ray, Gracie Shelton and Lincoln Bush all had two hits for Honaker, while Josie McGlothlin added two RBIs for the Tigers.

George Wythe 10, Grayson County 9

Jordan Cannoy hustled home on an errant throw in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Maroons to a Mountain Empire District victory over the Blue Devils.

Cannoy led the Maroons with four hits, including a double, and scored two runs. Andrea Pannell hit a three-run home run in the fourth and finished with four RBIs. Samara Sheffey scored three runs and had two RBIs. Cannoy picked up the win in relief of Olivia Shockley, who struck out 11 in five innings in the circle.

Cannoy doubled leading off the seventh and then scored when the ball got away from the first baseman following a ground ball to third by Ashley Layne.

Hiley Boyer and Laney Testerman had four hits each for the Blue Devils. Karyss Isom drove in three runs with a double.

J.I. Burton 11, Castlewood 1

Freshman Emma Lester hit her first varsity home run for J.I. Burton in the Raiders’ win over Castlewood.

BASEBALL

Ridgeview 11, Union 10

Cannon Hill had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs and the Wolfpack scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth and seventh to earn a Mountain 7 District home win over the Bears.

Brandon Beavers also doubled, scored twice and drove in two runs. Blake Baker had two hits and Brady Fleming scored three runs.

Union was led by Braxton Bunch with a triple, double and three RBIs. El Blanton, Cole Chander and Sam Whitman drove in two runs apiece, while John Ryan Hurley scored a pair of runs for the Bears.

Wise County Central 10, Patrick Henry 7

Robbie Wilson went 3-for-4 and was the winning pitcher in relief as the Warriors won a slugfest.

Senior Dane Elkins added four RBIs for the Warriors.

Max Owens had two hits for PH.

Lee High 6, Gate City 5

Virgil Hobbs had two hits and Chandler Mullins went the distance on the mound as the Generals won a Mountain 7 District victory.

West Ridge 6, Daniel Boone 2

Andrew Hoover hammered out two hits and Wade Witcher was the winning pitcher for the Wolves.

GIRLS SOCCER

Abingdon 2, John Battle 1

Riley Cvetkovski scored on penalty kicks in the final two minutes of regulation and Ella Seymore added a goal in overtime to lift the Falcons to a thrilling Mountain 7 District win over the Trojans.

Abingdon (7-2) hosts Ridgeview on Friday.

BOYS TENNIS

Abingdon 5, John Battle 4

Singles

Nicholas McReynolds (AB) def. Briggs Crabtree 6-2, 6-0; Conner David (JB) def. Luke Gibson 3-6, 6-0 (7-6); Chase Hamlin (JB) def. William Collins 6-0 6-0; Ashley Blackman (AB) Will Crump 7-6, (7-6 (9-7); Luke Worley (AB) def. Broadie Ratliff (AB) 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (10-8); Aiden Chalman (AB) def. Christian Dula 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (10-8).

Doubles

Crabtree-Davidson (JB) def McReynolds-Gibson 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (10-3); Collins-Davidson (JB) def Collins-Worley 6-2 6-2; Blackmon-Singhavara (AB) def Ratliff-Dula 6-3 6-2.

Tennessee High 9, Volunteer 0

Singles

Boston Ray (TH) def. Ethan Vaughan 8-1; Eli Knowles (TH) def. Jonathan Smith 8-0; Isaac Lowdermilk (TH) def. Matthew Carter 8-0; Ian Gassiot (TH) def. Ketron McAmis 8-0; Jackson Davidson (TH) wins by default; Vance Hewitt (TH) wins by default.

Doubles

Letson-Webb (TH) def. Vaughan-Smith 8-2; Jones-Davidson (TH) def. Carter-McAmis 8-3; Gassiot-Hewitt (TH) wins by default.

GIRLS TENNIS

Tennessee High 9, Volunteer 0

Singles

Ellyson Kovacs (TH) def. Maggie Bice 8-0; Lilly Belcher (TH) def. Kyndal Shultz 8-0; Averie Stalnaker (TH) def. Raegan Lipe 8-0; Trinity Moore (TH) def. Reese Turner 8-0; Torey Walk (TH) def. Jolee Dalida 8-1; Campbell Kent (TH) def. Bayley Jones 8-0.

Doubles

Kovacs—Belcher (TH) def. Turner-Bice 8-0; Stalnaker-Moore (TH) def. Lipe-Shultz 8-0; Walke-Lana Lavinder (TH) def. Jones-Gracie Barner 8-1.