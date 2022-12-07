Prep Roundup: Union, Patrick Henry, George Wythe girls get Wednesday wins

Abby Slagle scored 27 points to help Union to a 46-45 non-conference win over Virginia High on Wednesday night.

Brooke Bailey added eight points for Union, which outscored Virginia High 22-15 in the second half.

Virginia High was paced by Charli Carpenter with 13 points, 11 by Aly Wright and eight from Bella McCloud.

The Bearcat canned 10 3s, including three apiece by Carpenter and Wright.

Patrick Henry 44, Council 23

We dare say that Shaina Addair had herself a night on Wednesday for the Council Cobras.

Addair scored 19 points in leading the Rebels to a non-district road win.

PH led 18-13 at halftime and dominated the rest of the way as Addair scored 15 of her points over the course of the final two quarters.

Ella Rasnake scored 14 of Council’s 23 points.

George Wythe 64, Marion 58

Abby Berry led George Wythe’s balanced attack with 16 points as the Maroons held off Marion for a non-district win.

GW led 19-5 after one quarter and 28-18 at halftime. McKenzie Tate (11 points) and Amarrah Carter-Bennett (10 points) also scored in double digits.

Marion received 16 points apiece from Cameron Greer and Auburee Whitt. Ella Moss added 15 points.

LATE TUESDAY

GIRLS

Cumberland Gap 57, Thomas Walker 35

Thomas Walker shot just 14-for-45 from the field and committed 24 turnovers in a loss to Cumberland Gap.

Madi Marcum led TW with 11 points and five rebounds for TW, while Kali Woods contributed 10 points. The Pioneers fell behind 20-6 after one quarter and never recovered.

Emrey Glover had 18 points and four steals for Cumberland Gap.

Tazewell 62, Bluefield (W.Va.) 37

Grace Hancock scored 18 points as Tazewell trounced the team from West Virginia.

Maddie Day (14 points, eight rebounds, four steals) and Hailey Davis (12 points, seven rebounds) also had strong showings for the Bulldogs.

BOYS

Ridgeview 67, J.I. Burton 52

Chantz Robinette (27 points) and Cannon Hill (18 points) were a tough tandem as the Ridgeview Wolfpack recorded a win over the J.I. Burton Raiders.

Leading 31-26 at halftime, Ridgeview outscored the Raiders 22-10 in the third quarter to seize control.

Clay Hart’s 15 points, Noa Godsey’s 12 points and Braxton Williams’ 10 points were notable performances for Burton.

West Ridge 58, Elizabethton 45

A 24-point performance by Avery Horne led the way as West Ridge won a non-conference game.

Wade Witcher’s 18 points were also key for the Wolves, who raced out to a 13-3 lead after one quarter to set the tone.

Elizabethton received a team-high 17 points from Dalton Mitchell.

Mountain Mission 62, Richlands 48

Richlands lost to Mountain Mission for the second time this season.

Colton Mullins (15 points) and Lane Reynolds (12 points) were the top scorers for the Blue Tornado.

Fort Chiswell 63, Rural Retreat 53

Junior guard Bryson Smelser had 19 points, but it wasn’t enough as Rural Retreat lost in overtime to its Wythe County rival.

Gatlin Hight (12 points, 11 rebounds) and Caleb Roberts (12 points) were also strong in defeat for the Indians.

Lebanon 57, Honaker 44

Keyton Keene scored 28 points and Andy Lambert added 20 to lead the Pioneers past Tigers.

Peyton Musick led Honaker with 19 points. Parker Bandy added 10 in the loss.

Keene and Lambert had a trio of 3s apiece for Lebanon.