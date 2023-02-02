Ty Campbell tossed in 22 points as the George Wythe Maroons dominated the second half en route to a 77-50 non-district boys basketball victory over visiting Blacksburg on Wednesday night.

Reed Kirtner (15 points), Treyvon Rainey (11 points) and David Goode (10 points) also played well for GW, which trailed 30-27 at halftime.

However, the Maroons erupted for 50 second-half points as they improved to 17-2.

Chandler Montgomery led Blacksburg with 14 points.

Daniel Boone 60, Gate City 41

The struggles continued for the Gate City Blue Devils as they were dominated by Daniel Boone.

Bo Morris led Gate City with 13 points.

Graham 66, Galax 36

Blake Graham (17 points) and Jamel Floyd (10 points) were the tone-setters as the Graham G-Men snapped a three-game losing streak with a resounding road win.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gate City 46, Daniel Boone 40

Jaydyn Carico scored 14 points as the Gate City Blue Devils downed Daniel Boone in a game in Northeast Tennessee.

Makayla Bays added 10 points for the Blue Devils, who built a 10-point lead and then held on down the stretch.

Blacksburg 56, George Wythe 49

Riley Price pumped in 21 points as the Blacksburg Bruins bopped George Wythe for the second time this season.

Makaylan Luttrell led GW with 13 points, while Abby Berry scored a dozen points. The Maroons led 25-19 at halftime, but went cold over the final two quarters.

Rye Cove 48, J. Frank White 14

Naquila Harless had herself another high-scoring game with 15 points as the Rye Cove Eagles flattened J. Frank White from Tennessee.

Kaylee Lamb’s 12 points and Gracie Turner’s 11 points were also notable. The Cove led 22-5 after one quarter.

Hannah Daniels had half of JFW’s point total.

SWIMMING

Southwest District meet

At Virginia High

BOYS

Team Scores

Virginia High 146, Marion 82, Graham 77

Individual Winners

200 Medley Relay – Virginia High (Kerr, Austin, Harosky, Jones), 2:00.75; 200 Free – Sawyer Jennings (M), 2:15.33; 200 IM – Ethan Veselik (M), 2:39.25; 50 Free – Brady Jones (G), 23.42; 1-Meter Diving – Bhraedon Meredith (VHS), 301.85; 100 Fly – Adam Harosky (VHS), 1:01.64; 100 Free – Brady Jones (G), 55.42; 500 Free – Adam Harosky (VHS), 5:52.43; 200 Free Relay – Graham (Bowman, Stout, White, Jones), 1:45.11; 100 Back – Carter Kerr (VHS), 1:03.95; 100 Breast – Mason Halsey (M), 1:29.21; 400 Free Relay – Virginia High (Fricker, Hartley, Mai, Price), 4:53.08.

GIRLS

Team Scores

Marion 153, Tazewell 95, Graham 65, Virginia High 15

Individual Winners

200 Medley Relay – Marion (Melvin, Umbarger, Thomas, Blevins), 2:27.94; 200 Free – Maddy Sawyers (T), 2:29.38; 200 IM – Kursten Thomas (M) 2:41.89; 50 Free – Isabella Davis (T), 26.73; 1-Meter Diving – Mayne Versteegen (VHS), 234.40; 100 Fly – Addyson Williams (M), 1:46.85; 100 Free – Isaballa Davis (T), 57.90; 500 Free – Kursten Thomas (M), 6:21.49; 200 Free Relay – Tazewell (Harvey, Sawyers, Nguyen, Davis),1:56.24; 100 Back – Abby Melvin (M), 1:23.31; 100 Breast – Aubrey Marrs (G), 1:35.23; 400 Free Relay – Tazewell (Harvey, Sawyers, Nguyen, Davis), 4:19.16.