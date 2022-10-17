Prep Roundup: Twin Valley's 41 aces dooms Rebels; Mackenzie Smith (John Battle), Michela Snodgrass (Northwood) star; Zoe Arrington (Tennessee High), Sullivan East boys star in cross country

Rayne Hawthorne was on point from the service line as the Twin Valley Panthers posted a 25-6, 25-16, 25-14 Black Diamond District volleyball victory over the Hurley Rebels on Monday night.

Hawthorne had 16 of Twin Valley’s 41 aces. Ashleigh Davis (eight), Abi Deskins (seven), Chey Davis (four), Kendra Thompson (four) and Haylee Moore (two) also got in the act of aces.

When the Panthers weren’t unleashing accurate serves, Moore slammed down 13 kills and Ashleigh Davis dished out eight assists.

J.I. Burton 3, Castlewood 0

J.I. Burton cruised past Castlewood for a 25-16, 25-12, 25-18 Cumberland District triumph.

Anna Summers (seven kills, one ace) and Madison Sutherland (nine assists, three aces) were the stat leaders for the Blue Devils.

John Battle 3, Lee High 0

Mackenzie Smith and Jacqueline Hill stuffed the stat sheet as the John Battle Trojans topped Lee High for a 25-11, 25-19, 25-16 Mountain 7 District victory.

Smith had 11 assists, 10 kills, nine digs and three aces, while Hill amassed 11 kills, eight digs and three aces.

Allison Smith’s 14 digs were also among the highlights of the sweep.

Northwood 3, Holston 0

Michela Snodgrass slammed down 11 kills as Northwood had no trouble in prevailing 25-3, 25-18, 25-15 over Hogoheegee District rival Holston.

Olivia Briggs (16 digs), Maddie Lowe (18 service points, five kills) and Sydney Carter (12 digs, five kills) also played well for the Panthers.

Twelfth-graders Ashton Keith (six digs, three kills) and Molly Turner (three kills, two digs) were the leaders for Holston on Senior Night. Emily Campbell added two aces for the Cavaliers.

Fort Chiswell 3, Tazewell 1

Fort Chiswell took a 25-17, 18-25, 25-18, 25-23 non-district victory.

CROSS COUNTRY

Three Rivers Conference meet

At Steele Creek Park

BOYS

Team Scores

Sullivan East 33, Volunteer 57, Tennessee High 75, Elizabethton 77, University High 123, Unicoi County 147

Individual Results (Top-15)

1. Roman Borghetti-Metz (V), 17:26.; 2. Jacob Witcher (SE), 17:54.3; 3. James Shirk (SE), 17:59.4; 4. Riley Vernon (E), 18:14.7; 5. Thomas Ridlehuber (SE), 18:23.7; 6. Jerry Behrmann (E), 18:29.8; 7. Ryder Poole (THS), 18:37.3; 8. Max Garner (E), 18:38.4; 9. Charlie Wilson (V), 18:44.8; 10. Jacob Turpin (SE), 18:49.9; 11. Noah Broglio (THS), 18:58.2; 12. Evan Glass (V), 19:06.3; 13. Carson Latham (SE), 19:13.2; 14. Kevin McCurry (V), 19:13.9; 15. Takoda Crowder (SE), 19:25.1.

GIRLS

Team Scores

Volunteer 26, Tennessee High 30

Individual Results (Top-15)

1. Zoe Arrington (THS), 21:14.6; 2. Jacie Begley (V), 21:19.6; 3. Helen Hackett (Elizabethton), 22:41.8; 4. Melina Summey (University High), 23:03.8; 5. Jenna Reecher (THS), 23:06.3; 6. Emma Houck (V), 23:18.7; 7. Anna Houck (V), 23:22.6; 8. Ellyson Kovacs (THS), 23:41.3; 9. Seilah Pickering (Happy Valley), 23:53.7; 10. Jayla Vance (Sullivan East), 24:26.4; 11. Jasey Hyatt (Elizabethton), 24:29.7; 12. Lillie Bullock (V), 24:58.8; 13. Sabella Borghetti-Metz (V), 25:11.3; 14. Felicity Darby (THS), 25:28.9; 15. Grace Artz (Elizabethton), 25:54.9