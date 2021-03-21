PREP ROUNDUP: Twin Valley, Twin Springs, Richlands, George Wythe, Ridgeview win football games; Sullivan East, Tennessee High take baseball wins; Greeneville wins state title

BASEBALL

Tennessee High 12, Unicoi Co. 5

Tenn. High 6, University High 5

CJ Henley, Garrett Embree, Evan Mutter and Nick Graninger had two hits each for the Vikings in a second game win of University High. Wade Witcher picked up the win in relief, while Andrew Dingus had the save.

Bryce Snyder had a grand slam and drove in five runs in win over the Blue Devils. Embree added two hits for the Vikings (5-1). Noah Smith got the win on the mound.

Sullivan East 5, Chuckey-Doak 1

Dylan Bartley and Lucas Eaton homered as Sullivan East stomped Chuckey-Doak.

Tyson Mitchell struck out eight and walked just one in pitching five shutout innings for the Patriots.

SOFTBALL

Dobyns-Bennett 9, Sullivan East 1

Sullivan East 4, Grainger 2

Tennessee High 14, Sullivan East 0