PREP ROUNDUP: Twin Valley, Twin Springs, Richlands, George Wythe, Ridgeview win football games; Sullivan East, Tennessee High take baseball wins; Greeneville wins state title

Things were twice as nice for Twin Valley High School’s football team on Saturday.
The Panthers won their second game of the season.
Isaiah Boyd and Xzavier Ward were a terrific twosome at running back.
That 22-20 Black Diamond District victory over Honaker also marked just the second time in program history the Panthers had topped the Tigers.
Boyd finished with 159 rushing yards on 29 carries and a score, while Boyd gained 75 yards and reached the end zone twice. The Panthers (2-1, 1-0) held a 243-162 edge in total offense. Twin Valley is now 2-18 all-time against Honaker with the other win having occurred in 2016.
Honaker (1-4, 1-0) received 100 rushing yards and all three of its touchdowns from Skylar Miller.
Twin Valley 0 14 8 0—22
Honaker 7 0 6 7—20
Scoring Summary
H – Miller 1 run (Goodman kick)
TV – Boyd 5 run (Ward run)
TV – Ward 9 run (run failed)
H – Miller 1 run (kick blocked)
TV – Ward 24 run (Boyd run)
H – Miller 2 run (Goodman kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: TV 17, H 13; Rushes-Yards: TV 52-229, H 41-154; Passing Yards: TV 14, H 8; Comp-Att-Int.: TV 1-3-0, H 1-4-1; Fumbles-Lost: TV 0-0, H 1-1; Penalties-Yards: TV 3-30, H 4-40; Punts-Average: TV 3-50-3, H 2-33.5
George Wythe 38, Auburn 3
Ben Jollay threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for another in leading the Maroons to a Mountain Empire District win over Auburn.
Jollay completed 11 of 17 pass attempts for 217 yards.
Braydon Thompson had a TD reception and eight catches for 167 yards while Cody Davis scored on a 16-yard TD run and rushed 22 times for 93 yards for George Wythe (2-1).
Meanwhile, Yiannis Kapranos accounted for eight points with five extra-point kicks and a 29-yard field goal.
Auburn 3 0 0 0
George Wythe 0 17 14 7 -38
Scoring Summary
A – Worth 28 FG
GW – Walters 22 pass from Jollay (Kapranos kick)
GW – Davis 16 run (Kapranos kick)
GW – Kapranos 29 FG
GW – Thompson 50 pass from Jollay (Kapranos kick)
GW – Jollay 28 run (Kapranos kick)
GW – Fowler 11 run (Kapranos kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: A 9 , GW 18; Rushes-Yards: A 44-126, GW 35-181; Passing Yards: A 42, GW 217; Comp-Att-Int.:A 2-7-0, GW 11-17-0; Fumbles-Lost: A 2-1, GW 0-0; Penalties-Yards: A 1-5, GW 6-40; Punts-Average: A 7-27.9, GW 3-30.3
Ridgeview 34, Gate City 13
Nick Phillips threw for 121 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for 42 yards and another score, leading the Wolfpack past the winless Blue Devils at Legion Field.
Trenton Atkins led the Wolfpack (2-1) with 115 yards on 21 carries, while Brandon Beavers caught four passes for 91 yards, including scores from 16 and 56 yards. Colt Fletcher (3) and Atkins (25) also caught scoring passes from Phillips.
Gate City (0-5) scored twice in the final quarter, with Luke Reed connecting with Devon Clark from 4 yard sand Issac Vincent from 20 yards. Reed finished the game with 188 yards passing and 55 yards on the ground. Gate City was led in receiving by Carson Jenkins (three catches, 65 yards) and Vincent (three catches, 51 yards).
Ridgeview 6 14 7 7 - 34
Gate City 0 0 0 13 - 13
Scoring summary
R-Beavers 16 pass from Phillips (kick blocked)
R-Beavers 56 pass from Phillips (Knepp kick)
R-Atkins 25 pass from Phillips (Knepp kick)
R-Fletcher 3 pass from Phillips (Knepp kick)
GC-Clark 4 pass from Luke Reed (kick good)
R-Phillips 3 run (Knepp kick)
GC-IVincent 20 pass from Reed (kick failed)
Team Stats
First downs: RV 13, GC 12; Rush-Yards RV 40-190, GC 33-117; Passing Yards: RV 121, GC 188;
Comp-Att-Int: RV 8-14-0, GC 10-18-2; Fumbles-lost: RV 0-0, GC 3-1; Penalty-Yards RV 8-75, GC 5-40; Punts-Average: RV 5-41.6, GC 3-31.0.
Twin Springs 20, Thomas Walker 0
Ryan Horne’s 20-yard interception return for a touchdown with 8:15 remaining put the finishing touches on a Cumberland District triumph for the Twin Springs Titans.
Horne finished with six tackles, while Conner Gilmer made seven stops as the Titans (1-2) forced six turnovers and held Thomas Walker to 127 yards of total offense.
The three TDs for Twin Springs came on offense (Mason Elliott’s 2-yard run), defense (Horne’s pick-six) and special teams (Eli McCoy’s punt return).
Thomas Walker 0 0 0 0—0
Twin Springs 0 6 8 6—20
Scoring Summary
TS – Elliott 2 run (run failed)
TS – McCoy 47 punt return (Horne run)
TS – Horne 20 INT return (run failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: TW 9, TS 18; Rushes-Yards: TW 39-122, TS 36-134; Passing Yards: TW 5, TS 167; Comp-Att-Int.: TW 1-11-4, TS 6-10-1; Fumbles-Lost: TW 3-2, TS 7-5; Penalties-Yards: TW 7-40, TS 7-50
Richlands 63, Marion 14
Gavin Cox threw six touchdown passes in the first half alone and Sage Webb scored five TDs as the Richlands Blue Tornado manhandled Marion for a Southwest District victory.
Cox finished 14-of-22 for 276 yards with four of his scoring strikes going to Webb and other touchdown tosses to Drew Simmons and Jake Altizer.
Webb had six receptions for 185 yards and also returned a punt for a TD as the Blues (2-2) bounced back from a loss to Tazewell the week before.
Marion (1-3) received 195 passing yards from Trenton Watkins and 117 receiving yards from Benjamin Calhoun.
Marion 7 7 0 0—14
Richlands 21 28 7 7—63
Scoring Summary
R – Webb 60 pass from Cox (Bandy kick)
M – Calhoun 69 pass from Watkins (Hylton kick)
R – Webb 2 pass from Cox (Ashby kick)
R – Altizer 39 pass from Cox (Bandy kick)
R – Simmons 4 pass from Cox (Ashby kick)
M – Watkins 11 run (Hylton kick)
R – Webb 30 pass from Cox (Bandy kick)
R – Webb 68 pass from Cox (Ashby kick)
R – Altizer 61 INT return (Bandy kick)
R – Webb 54 punt return (Ashby kick)
R – Keen 1 run (Bandy kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: M 13, R 14; Rushes-Yards: M 23-47, R 15-43; Passing Yards: M 210, R 338; Comp-Att-Int.: M 15-29-2, R 15-23-0; Fumbles-Lost: M 0-0, R 0-0; Penalties-Yards: M 3-15, R 8-51; Punts-Average: M 3-25, R 1-33
BASEBALL
Tennessee High 12, Unicoi Co. 5
Tenn. High 6, University High 5
CJ Henley, Garrett Embree, Evan Mutter and Nick Graninger had two hits each for the Vikings in a second game win of University High. Wade Witcher picked up the win in relief, while Andrew Dingus had the save.
Bryce Snyder had a grand slam and drove in five runs in win over the Blue Devils. Embree added two hits for the Vikings (5-1). Noah Smith got the win on the mound.
Sullivan East 5, Chuckey-Doak 1
Dylan Bartley and Lucas Eaton homered as Sullivan East stomped Chuckey-Doak.
Tyson Mitchell struck out eight and walked just one in pitching five shutout innings for the Patriots.
SOFTBALL
Dobyns-Bennett 9, Sullivan East 1
Sullivan East 4, Grainger 2
Tennessee High 14, Sullivan East 0
Cayden Bawgus hit a three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to lift Sullivan East past Grainger to earn one win in three games at the East Tennessee Classic in Johnson City. Lexie McDuffie struck out eight to pick up the win in the circle.
Nikki Duncan had three hits, including a home run and double, drove in three runs and scored twice in Tennessee High’s 14-0 win over the Patriots. Kaci Honaker drove in three runs, Ashley Worley scored three times and Rylee Fields picked up the win for the Vikings.
MaKaila Collier’s grand slam led the Indians past the Patriots in the opener.
Tennessee High 6, Unicoi County 5
Powell 6, Tennessee High 1
Rylee Fields struck out 15 and Grayson Phipps hit a three-run homer in Tennessee High’s triumph over Unicoi County in the East Tennessee Classic.
The Vikings went 2-1 on Saturday and face Morristown West (10 a.m.) and Dobyns-Bennett (1:30 p.m.) today in Johnson City.
VOLLEYBALL
Wise County Central 3, Lee High 0
Hannah McAmis had 22 digs and Bayleigh Allison slammed down 13 kills as Wise County Central earned a 25-15, 25-12, 25-17 Mountain 7 Districct win over Lee High.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Greeneville 47,
Jackson South Side 46
Connor DeBusk hit a 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining to give Greeneville the lead for good as the Greene Devils claimed the TSSAA Class AA state championship.
Reid Satterfield had 19 points for Greeneville (31-6), which won the first state title in program history and the first for Northeast Tennessee since Unaka in 2004.
The Greene Devils beat Sullivan East in overtime in the Region 1-AA finals and had a regular-season win over Tennessee High.