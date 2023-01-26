PREP ROUNDUP: Twin Valley Panthers win 3rd game in 3 nights

Haylee Moore had 18 points and 12 rebounds as the Twin Valley Panthers posted their third Black Diamond District girls basketball win in three days with a resounding 76-16 victory over visiting Council on Thursday evening.

Twin Valley (14-6, 5-1) topped Honaker on Tuesday, Hurley on Wednesday and followed that up with the 60-point triumph.

Ally Bales added 14 points with Jade Vencill and Rayne Hathorne contributing 10 points apiece to the victory.

Freshman Ella Rasnake scored seven points for Council, but left the game late in the second quarter with an injury.

SWIMMING

Thursday

at Virginia High School

GIRLS

Team Results

Galax 146, Tazewell 48, Graham 33, Virginia High 8

Individual Winners

200 Medley Relay: GX (Robbins, Ry.Cocke, Todd, Justice) 2:39.46; 200 Free: Maddy Sawyers (TZ) 2:37.89; 200 IM: Ryley Cocke (GX) 2:48.25; 50 Free: Raygan Cocke (GX) 27.45; 1-Meter Diving: Mayne Versteegen (VH) 234.70; 100 Fly: Vivian Fant (GX) 1:15.09; 100 Free: Isabella Davis (TZ) 1:02.35; 500 Free: Isabel Douthat (GR) 7:12.02; 200 Free Relay: GX (P.Vant, V.Fant, Chavez, Ra.Cocke) 2:04.55; 100 Back: Raygan Cocke (GX) 1:09.37; 100 Breast: Phoebe Fant (GX) 1:28.32; 400 Free Relay: TZ (Harvey, Sawyers, Nguyen, Davis) 4:33.89.

BOYS

Team Results

Virginia High 94, Galax 78, Graham 58.

Individual Winners

200 Medley Relay: VH (Kerr, Coleman, Harosky, Jones) 2:02.44; 200 Free: Adam Harosky (VH) 2:10.06; 200 IM: Simon Hanks (GX) 2:34.75; 50 Free: Brady Jones (GR) 23.61; 1-Meter Diving: Simon Hanks (GX) 253.10; 100 Fly: Carter Kerr (VH) 1:08.25; 100 Free: Brady Jones (GR) 54.93; 500 Free: Adam Harosky (VH) 5:46.78; 200 Free Relay: GR (Bowman, Stout, White, Jones) 1:46.19; 100 Back: Walter Whitman (GX) 1:07.64; 100 Breast: Coleman Davis (GX) 1:28.55; 400 Free Relay: GX (C.Whitman, Davis, W.Whitman, Hanks) 4:16.00.