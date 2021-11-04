PREP ROUNDUP: Turner-Bradshaw scores 4 TDs, Graham wallops Marion 49-14

Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw scored four touchdowns, including two on interception returns for first quarter scores, leading Graham to a 49-14 Southwest District win over Marion on Thursday night at Mitchell Stadium.
Graham wrapped up a perfect 9-0 regular season.
Ty’Drez Clements added two touchdowns and Zack Blevins added one for the G-Men, who led 35-0 after one quarter and 49-0 at halftime.
Marion, which scored two late touchdowns, finished with a 1-9 record.
VOLLEYBALL
Chilhowie 3, Honaker 1
Josie Sheets had 18 assists, 14 kills and 10 digs, and MariBeth Boardwine added 13 kills, seven digs and three blocks to lead Chilhowie to a 25-21, 25-21, 16-25, 25-22 Region 1D semifinal win over the Tigers.
Chilhowie will play Patrick Henry for the Region 1D title on Tuesday at Northwood High School.
Hannah Goodwin (11 kills, 10 digs, two blocks), Chloe Adams (18 assists, eight digs), Lakken Hanshew (11 digs, four blocks), Madison Prater (five kills, three blocks) and Hannah Manns (13 digs, five kills) also contributed for the Warriors.
Honaker (19-4) was led by Autumn Miller (40 assists, 19 digs), Ani Montavoni (29 kills, nine service points and Kate Jessee (14 points).
Wise County Central 3, Richlands 0
Freshman Emmah McAmis had 18 kills, 15 service points, 12 digs and six aces to lead the Warriors to a 25-11, 25-20, 25-9 Region 2D quarterfinal win over the Blue Tornado.
Seniors Bayleigh Allison (13 kills, 11 digs) and Katherine Hopkins (eight kills), along with junior Emilee Mullins (38 assists, 10 digs) also contributed for the 19-8 Warriors.
Wise Central will face Virginia High in the Region 2D semifinals on Saturday at the Bearcat Den.
Gate City 3, Graham 0
Gate City had no trouble in advancing to the Region 2D semifinals, clubbing Graham 25-10, 25-6, 25-4 in the quarterfinals.
The Blue Devils will face John Battle on Saturday at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den at 6 p.m.