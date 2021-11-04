PREP ROUNDUP: Turner-Bradshaw scores 4 TDs, Graham wallops Marion 49-14

Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw scored four touchdowns, including two on interception returns for first quarter scores, leading Graham to a 49-14 Southwest District win over Marion on Thursday night at Mitchell Stadium.

Graham wrapped up a perfect 9-0 regular season.

Ty’Drez Clements added two touchdowns and Zack Blevins added one for the G-Men, who led 35-0 after one quarter and 49-0 at halftime.

Marion, which scored two late touchdowns, finished with a 1-9 record.

VOLLEYBALL

Chilhowie 3, Honaker 1

Josie Sheets had 18 assists, 14 kills and 10 digs, and MariBeth Boardwine added 13 kills, seven digs and three blocks to lead Chilhowie to a 25-21, 25-21, 16-25, 25-22 Region 1D semifinal win over the Tigers.

Chilhowie will play Patrick Henry for the Region 1D title on Tuesday at Northwood High School.

Hannah Goodwin (11 kills, 10 digs, two blocks), Chloe Adams (18 assists, eight digs), Lakken Hanshew (11 digs, four blocks), Madison Prater (five kills, three blocks) and Hannah Manns (13 digs, five kills) also contributed for the Warriors.