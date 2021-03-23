PREP ROUNDUP: Trojans out-rank Generals

Logan Leonard leaped up and smashed down 11 kills as the John Battle Trojans dominated Lee High en route to a 25-11, 25-14, 25-18 Mountain 7 District volleyball victory on Tuesday night.

Mackenzie Smith (19 assists, 10 digs), Anna McKee (nine digs) and Jacqueline Hill (seven aces) also played well for Battle.

The trio of Sydney Simpson (six digs, five blocks, four kills), Katie Hammonds (25 digs) and Chloe Young (nine digs) were the top performers for Lee High.

George Wythe 3, Galax 0

To say George Wythe senior Meleah Kirtner filled the stat sheet on Tuesday would be an understatement. She finished with 15 digs, eight kills, three blocks, two aces and one assist in a 25-23, 25-20, 25-21 Mountain Empire District win over the Galax Maroon Tide.

Alexis Vaught’s 10 assists and Autumn Guthrie’s 11 digs were valuable too.

Saige Leonard had 14 kills for Galax.

Chilhowie 3, Holston 0

Hannah Goodwin had a stellar all-around performance with seven aces, five digs and four kills as the Chilhowie Warriors cruised to a 25-13, 25-14, 25-22 Hogoheegee District win over Holston.

Dixie Mullinax (19 digs, nine service points), Laken Hanshew (five kills, three blocks), Josie Sheets (14 assists, nine kills, seven digs) and Madison Prater (six kills) were the other stat leaders for Chilhowie.

Holston was led by Zoe Eldreth (13 digs), Jordan Lowe (seven kills, four digs, three blocks) and Felicity Bonilla (12 assists, 10 digs).

Honaker 3, Council 0

Hannah Hess (eight kills) and Halle Hilton (six kills) took care of business at the net as the Honaker Tigers took a 25-7, 25-5, 25-12 Black Diamond District victory over the Cobras from Council.

Emma Barton’s 15 digs and Autumn Miller’s 19 service points and 16 assists were also vital for Honaker.

Marion 3, Graham 0

Ella Moss had nine service points, seven kills and three blocks to lead Marion to a 25-14, 25-19, 25-18 Southwest Virginia win over Graham.

Chloe Campbell (16 service points, 12 assists, seven digs), Audrey Moss (six kills, one block) and Sophia Keheley (eight service points and five kills) also contributed for Marion.

Virginia High 3, Lebanon 0

Adie Ratcliffe slammed down 10 kills as the Virginia High Bearcats cruised to a 25-15, 25-18, 25-15 Southwest District victory over the Lebanon Pioneers.

Caleigh Hampton (38 assists), Camden Jones (14 kills, 14 digs), Kelly Locke (14 digs, nine kills) and Bre Owens (10 digs) also played well for the Bearcats, who have won eight in a row.

Patrick Henry 3, Rural Retreat 0

Zoe Miller hustled her way to 14 digs as the Patrick Henry Rebels recorded a 25-14, 25-10, 25-16 Hogoheegee District win over the Rural Retreat Indians.

Ella Maiden (eight kills, seven blocks, five digs, two assists, one ace) and Logan Newberry (nine assists, six kills, five aces, three digs) also led the way for PH, which sits in first place in the Hogoheegee.

Twin Springs 3, Castlewood 0

Emma Dingus slammed down nine kills and Ryleigh Gillenwater dished out 16 assists as the Twin Springs Titans claimed a 25-20, 25-16, 25-16 Cumberland District victory over Castlewood.

Adriana Salyer had 10 assists and two aces for Castlewood.