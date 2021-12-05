PREP ROUNDUP: Tournament MVP Emmah McAmis (Wise County Central), Noah Ratliff (John Battle), Maria Wilson (Virginia High), Jessi Looney (Grundy) among stars; Elizabethton, Hampton fall in state football finals

Emmah McAmis continued her fine freshman season with 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals as Wise County Central beat Mountain 7 District rival Union, 59-36, in the finals of the Powell Valley National Bank-Tip-Off Classic girls basketball tournament at the David J. Prior Convocation Center.

McAmis earned tournament MVP honors after averaging 17.7 points in the three games in the event.

Jillian Sturgill added 10 points for the Warriors, who are 3-0.

Brooke Bailey had eight points, three rebounds and a block for Union after earlier winning the 3-point shootout in the event.

Grundy 55, Thomas Walker 41

Jessi Looney’s 22-point, three-assist, three-steal performance led the way for Grundy as the Golden Wave topped Thomas Walker in the third-place game of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic.

Madison Looney added 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Wave, while Lakin Burke led TW with 13 points.

Virginia High 45, John Battle 41