PREP ROUNDUP: Tournament MVP Emmah McAmis (Wise County Central), Noah Ratliff (John Battle), Maria Wilson (Virginia High), Jessi Looney (Grundy) among stars; Elizabethton, Hampton fall in state football finals

Emmah McAmis continued her fine freshman season with 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals as Wise County Central beat Mountain 7 District rival Union, 59-36, in the finals of the Powell Valley National Bank-Tip-Off Classic girls basketball tournament at the David J. Prior Convocation Center.
McAmis earned tournament MVP honors after averaging 17.7 points in the three games in the event.
Jillian Sturgill added 10 points for the Warriors, who are 3-0.
Brooke Bailey had eight points, three rebounds and a block for Union after earlier winning the 3-point shootout in the event.
Grundy 55, Thomas Walker 41
Jessi Looney’s 22-point, three-assist, three-steal performance led the way for Grundy as the Golden Wave topped Thomas Walker in the third-place game of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic.
Madison Looney added 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Wave, while Lakin Burke led TW with 13 points.
Virginia High 45, John Battle 41
Maria Wilson fired in 15 points as Virginia High was victorious over John Battle in the third-place game of the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Tournament.
Dianna Spence added a dozen points for the Bearcats. Anna McKee (15 points) and Hanna Jo McReynolds (13 points) were the top scorers for Battle.
J.I. Burton 56, Twin Valley 34
Anyah Hollinger had 16 points and four steals for J.I. Burton as the Raiders won the fifth-place game at the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic.
Abby Phipps added 13 points for the Raiders, while Haylee Moore had 16 points and 15 rebounds to lead the way for Twin Valley.
Richlands 33, Lebanon 23
Jaylin Altizer had eight points and six steals as Richlands beat Lebanon in a low-scoring seventh-place game of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic.
Lauren Boothe led Lebanon, and all scorers, with 11 points.
Honaker 55, Patrick Henry 27
Sophomore Valeigh Stevens and freshman Alayna McNulty each scored 16 points as Honaker had no trouble with Patrick Henry in the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Tournament.
The Tigers built a 33-10 halftime lead.
Payton Monahan and Avery Maiden each had eight points for PH.
BOYS BASKETBALL
John Battle 39, Patrick Henry 37
Noah Ratliff fired in 17 points as John Battle won a low-scoring contest with the Rebels in the third-place game of the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Tournament.
Evan Hankins added eight points for Battle, which led 32-25 at halftime and held off PH the rest of the way. Dalton Blevins led PH (1-2) with 12 points.
Northwood 61, George Wythe 59
Eli Carter pumped in 24 points as Northwood notched a win over George Wythe in a losers bracket game of the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Tournament.
Tyler Ayers (12 points) and Sam Rhea (11 points) also paced the Panthers, who led 38-24 at halftime.
Ty Campbell led GW with 21 points.
FOOTBALL
Tullahoma 21, Elizabethton 14
Krys Uselton intercepted a pass by Elizabethton’s Bryson Rollins in the second overtime to clinch Tullahoma’s triumph over the Cyclones in the TSSAA Class 4A state title game on Saturday.
After the teams swapped touchdowns in the first OT session, Tullahoma scored when Jacob Dixon caught a 5-yard scoring strike from Ryan Scott. The INT then ended Elizabethton’s hopes for a third straight state championship and gave Tullahoma its first title.
Rollins rushed for 138 yards and passed for 131 more in the loss.
Westview 55, Hampton 14
University of Alabama commit Ty Simpson rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns, while passing for 99 yards and three scores as Westview whipped the Hampton Bulldogs in the TSSAA Class 1A state finals.
Conor Jones had a TD run and TD pass for Hampton.