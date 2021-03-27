PREP ROUNDUP: Thurston-to-Lail for the John Battle Trojans, shutouts for J.I. Burton and Castlewood, a milestone volleyball moment for Virginia High's Camden Jones, a win at Bullitt Park for Wise Central, First place in the BDD for Grundy highlight Friday's results

Thurston-to-Lail turned out to be the winning combination for the John Battle Trojans on Friday night.
Nick Lail hauled in a 75-yard touchdown reception from Jack Thurston with 3:55 remaining, putting Battle ahead to stay in a 23-16 Mountain 7 District football triumph over the visiting Lee High Generals.
It was the third of three TD passes that Thurston threw to Lail in the victory.
Lee went ahead with 9:24 remaining on Nick Napier’s 43-yard touchdown run, but couldn’t hold the lead. The Generals had a kickoff return for a TD called back due to a penalty and lost a fumble over the final 3:43 as their losing streak reached 21 games.
Northwood 44, Hurley 0
Seth DeBusk passed for four touchdowns as the Panthers cruised to a non-district win.
Tyler Waddle caught two of the scoring passes, as Northwood scored 23 points in the third quarter. It was the first win of the season for the squad from Saltville.
John Matt Justice led Hurley with 78 yards rushing.
Hurley 0 0 0 0-0
Northwood 0 14 23 7-44
N – Waddle 62 pass from DeBusk (kick good)
N – Frye 57 pass from DeBusk (kick good
N -Waddle 54 pass from DeBusk (kick good)
N- Safety, blocked punt out of end zone
N - Frye 27 pass from DeBusk (kick good)
N – Frye 60 fumble return (kick good)
N – Rhea 7 run (kick good)
Grundy 26, Twin Valley 12
Grundy workhorse Ian Scammell rushed for 231 yards on 44 carries and scored four touch-downs as the Golden Wave took over sole possession of first place in the Black Diamond Dis-trict.
Scammell scored on runs of 6, 1, 7 and 29 yards. His TD run in the second quarter put Grundy (3-2, 2-0) ahead to stay and his fourth-quarter scamper sealed the deal. Ethan Roberts added 65 yards on 14 carries.
Twin Valley (2-2, 1-1) received Touchdowns on a Colton Compton reception and Jeighkob Cooper kickoff return for a score.
Twin Valley 6 0 6 0—12
Grundy 6 6 8 6—26
Scoring Summary
TV – Compton 17 pass from J. Boyd (conversion failed)
G – Scammell 6 run (conversion failed)
G – Scammell 1 run (conversion failed)
G – Scammell 7 run (Roberts run)
TV – Cooper 85 kickoff return (conversion failed)
G – Scammell 29 run (conversion failed)
Castlewood 42, Rye Cove 0
The rugged rushing duo of Jeremiah Allen (18 carries, 189 yards) and Landen Taylor (12 car-ries, 159 yards) scored two touchdowns apiece and Castlewood’s defense was dominant as the Blue Devils blanked Rye Cove and moved closer to clinching a Region 1D playoff berth.
Nick DeBoard returned an interception 54 yards for a touchdown and Dalton Fields recovered a fumble in the end zone in the victory. The Blue Devils (4-1, 3-1) limited Rye Cove (0-4, 0-3) to four first downs and 60 yards of total offense.
Rye Cove 0 0 0 0—0
Castlewood 7 14 14 7—42
Scoring Summary
C – Allen 6 run (Gibson kick)
C – DeBoard 54 INT return (kick failed)
C – Fields recovered fumble in end zone (Taylor run)
C – Allen 2 run (Gibson kick)
C – Taylor 24 run (Gibson kick)
C – Taylor 34 run (Gibson kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: RC 4, C 17; Rushes-Yards: RC 35-60, C 34-373; Passing Yards: RC 0, C 20; Comp-Att-Int.: RC 0-2-1, C 2-5-1; Fumbles-Lost: RC 2-1, C 3-1; Penalties-Yards: RC 6-50, C 3-25; Punts-Average: RC 6-31, C 1-26.
Eastside 27, Thomas Walker 13
Eastside erupted for 20 unanswered points in the final 12:31 to rally for a Cumberland District road win.
The Spartans (4-1, 3-1) trailed 7-0 at halftime and fell behind 13-7, but Nick Raymond’s touchdown run, Will Stansberry’s TD pass to Eli McCoy and another jaunt by Raymond helped the Spartans pull away.
Raymond finished with 174 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while Bryson Shepherd gained 144 yards on the ground.
Thomas Walker (1-4, 1-3) 87 rushing yards from Jaron Warf.
Eastside 0 0 14 13—27
Thomas Walker 7 0 6 0—13
Scoring Summary
TW – Kidwell 43 run (Ball kick)
E – Raymond 10 run (Hill kick)
TW – Warf 27 run (kick failed)
E – Raymond 33 run (Hill kick)
E – McCoy 30 pass from Stansberry (Hill kick)
E – Raymond 36 run (kick failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: E 20, TW 10; Rushes-Yards: E 42-325, TW 42-193; Passing Yards: E 67, TW 10; Comp-Att-Int.: E 7-13-0, TW 3-9-0; Fumbles-Lost: E 1-1, TW 1-0; Penalties-Yards: E 6-50, TW 5-40; Punts-Average: E 3-34.3, TW 5-34
J.I. Burton 25, Twin Springs 0
Cameron Kennedy scored two touchdowns and J.I. Burton’s defense was in lockdown mode as the Raiders topped Twin Springs for a Cumberland District victory.
Burton (3-1, 3-0) limited Twin Springs (1-3, 1-3) to 139 yards of total offense and forced two turnovers. Esau Teasley and Trevor Culbertson each rushed for 101 yards in the win.
Twin Springs 0 0 0 0—0
J.I. Burton 7 0 6 12—25
Scoring Summary
JIB – Kennedy 3 run (McCurdy kick)
JIB – Huffman 2 run (kick failed)
JIB – Culbertson 8 run (run failed)
JIB – Kennedy 1 run (kick failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: TS 9, JIB 16; Rushes-Yards: TS 33-45, JIB 29-235; Passing Yards: TS 94, JIB 42; Comp-Att-Int.: TS 7-14-1, JIB 6-10-1; Fumbles-Lost: TS 1-1, JIB 0-0; Penalties-Yards: TS 7-55, JIB 10-84; Punts-Average: TS 4-24.5, JIB 3-31
Wise County Central 27, Union 7
Wise County Central scored touchdowns on its first three possessions as those big plays were the difference for the Warriors in a Mountain 7 District road win at Union.
C.J. Crabtree scored on runs of 73 and 52 yards, while Noah Bolling ripped off a 57-yard scor-ing jaunt in the final 8:51 of the first quarter. Crabtree (17 carries, 187 yards, two touchdowns) and Bolling (11 carries, 99 yards, two TDs) were the leaders for the Warriors. It was Central’s first-ever win at Bullitt Park.
Zavier Lomax had 104 rushing yards and scored Union’s lone touchdown.
Wise Central 21 0 6 0—27
Union 7 0 0 0—7
Scoring Summary
WCC – Crabtree 73 run (Onate kick)
WCC – Crabtree 52 run (Onate kick)
U – Lomax 14 run (Crist kick)
WCC – Bolling 57 run (Onate kick)
WCC – Bolling 5 run (kick failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: WCC 10, U 10; Rushes-Yards: WCC 37-325, U 33-126; Passing Yards: WCC 17, U 57; Comp-Att-Int.: WCC 1-3-0, U 9-17-1; Fumbles-Lost: WCC 0-0, U 0-0; Penalties-Yards: WCC 3-40, U 3-30; Punts-Average: WCC 3-42.3, U 3-39
Abingdon vs. Ridgeview, ccd.
Ridgeview’s final two regular season games were canceled after a player for the Wolfpack tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus) and the Health Department recommended a 10-day quarantine for the team.
Ridgeview (2-1) had its game with Union on April 2 canceled as well and the Wolfpack will not make the playoffs. Head coach Todd Tiller said the team will attempt to play a VHSL Plus-One game on April 9 or 10.
“It has been a crazy and difficult season and we had crossed our fingers all season hoping to avoid any cancellations,” Tiller said. “Unfortunately, it just wasn’t meant to be for us this season. I hate it for the kids and the seniors especially not being able to make the playoffs and ac-complishing goals that had been set for this season. We are going to hopefully schedule a Puus-One game and at least give the seniors one last chance to play.”
Abingdon (4-0) plays at John Battle on April 1.
SOFTBALL
Daniel Boone 9, Sullivan East 1
Allie White scored Sullivan East’s only run as the Patriots lost to Daniel Boone at home. East was outhit 14-3 and committed four errors.
VOLLEYBALL
Virginia High 3, Grayson County 0
Camden Jones recorded her 1,000th career kill and it game on the match-clinching points as the Virginia High Bearcats rolled to a 25-11, 25-12, 25-13 victory.
VHS hasn’t dropped a set this year and the Bearcats also had strong showings from Caleigh Hampton (22 assists), Dianna Spence (seven kills), Bre Owens (10 digs), Maddy Moore (nine digs) and Kelly Locke (three kills).
Thomas Walker 3, Rye Cove 1
Thomas Walker took a 25-22, 25-12, 10-25, 25-14 Cumberland District win over Rye Cove. Madeline Love had 14 digs, 10 kills and one ace to lead Rye Cove.
Eastside 3, J.I. Burton 0
Anna Whited’s 11 kills and Tinley Hamilton’s 22 assists led the way for Eastside in a 25-15, 25-14, 25-14 victory over J.I. Burton.