PREP ROUNDUP: Thurston-to-Lail for the John Battle Trojans, shutouts for J.I. Burton and Castlewood, a milestone volleyball moment for Virginia High's Camden Jones, a win at Bullitt Park for Wise Central, First place in the BDD for Grundy highlight Friday's results

Abingdon vs. Ridgeview, ccd.

Ridgeview (2-1) had its game with Union on April 2 canceled as well and the Wolfpack will not make the playoffs. Head coach Todd Tiller said the team will attempt to play a VHSL Plus-One game on April 9 or 10.

“It has been a crazy and difficult season and we had crossed our fingers all season hoping to avoid any cancellations,” Tiller said. “Unfortunately, it just wasn’t meant to be for us this season. I hate it for the kids and the seniors especially not being able to make the playoffs and ac-complishing goals that had been set for this season. We are going to hopefully schedule a Puus-One game and at least give the seniors one last chance to play.”