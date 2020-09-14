 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: THS tops Johnson County in volleyball
PREP ROUNDUP: THS tops Johnson County in volleyball

ths

Tennessee High setters Madison Curtin, Eliza Rowe and Kylee Casey combined to dole out 17 assists as the Vikings were on target in a 25-10, 25-13, 25-16 non-conference win over visiting Johnson County on Monday night.

THS (7-7) also received 11 kills from Jamayia Honaker and five kills from Sydney Freeman. The Vikings play at Science Hill tonight.

Sullivan Central 3, Daniel Boone 1

Elaina Vaughan put on a show as the Sullivan Central Cougars won their showdown with Daniel Boone on Monday night.

The 6-foot-1 Vaughan dominated to the tune of 11 kills and a dozen blocks as Central collected a 25-22, 26-28, 25-20, 25-17 triumph over Daniel Boone in a match between conference leaders.

Central is tied for first place in the Three Rivers Conference with Sullivan South, while Boone currently sits in first place in the Big 6 Conference.

Madie Harr and Cassadi Cotter each had seven kills for Central on Monday, while Haley Wilson dished out 19 assists.

