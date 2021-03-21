 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: THS takes a pair of wins in softball Classic
Ashely Worley went 5-for-7 as Tennessee High took a 9-1 win over Morristown West and an 8-4 win over Dobyns-Bennett on Sunday in the East Tennessee Softball Classic in Johnson City, Tennessee.

The Vikings (6-1) won the Red Ribbon Division with the two wins as Rylee Fields was named to the All-Tournament team.

Grayson Phipps, Tori Ryan and Mac Newport each had four hits in the wins on Sunday. Fields earned the win against Morristown West with six strikeouts while Kenzie Orfield got the win over D-B with five whiffs.

