 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: THS takes 6-0 soccer win over KACHEA
0 comments

PREP ROUNDUP: THS takes 6-0 soccer win over KACHEA

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ts

Tennessee High had goals from six different players as the Vikings took a 6-0 win over KACHEA on Monday.

Fabian Maqueira, Logan Streetman and Matthew Cardoso each had a goal and an assist while Parker Cox, James Bowling and Brant Henard each had a goal.

Abram and Alex Moore each had an assist.

Keeper Eli Knowles had two saves on goal for the Vikings (5-8-1) in the shutout.

BASEBALL

Sullivan East 11, Sullivan North 1

Conner McCracken went 4-for-4 to lead the Patriot offense while Ben Anderson allowed just two hits over five innings in Sullivan East’s win over Sullivan North.

Northwood 7, Grayson County 6

Owen Doane collected a pair of hits and scored two as Northwood took a 7-6 non-district win over Grayson County on Monday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP BASEBALL: Never too old: Moore takes over Holston baseball at 65
Sports News

PREP BASEBALL: Never too old: Moore takes over Holston baseball at 65

  • Updated

Bill Moore has been around baseball much of his life, and decided to become a high school coach at age 65 with the Holston Cavaliers. He picked up an 18-4 win over Eastside in his debut on Wednesday. His son, Adam Moore, is a former head coach for the Cavaliers and is now an assistant at Virginia High. 

PREP ROUNDUP: Three Falcons combine to throw perfect game
Sports News

PREP ROUNDUP: Three Falcons combine to throw perfect game

  • Updated

A trio of Abingdon hurlers combined to throw a five-inning perfect game, striking out 13 of 15 Ridgeview batters in the 17-0 decision...Gate City's Jake Taylor and Ryan Jessee combined on a five-inning no-hitter for the Blue Devils in a win over Union...Those are just some of the numerous games that were played on the first busy Tuesday night of the spring sports seasons on both sides of the state line. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts