PREP ROUNDUP: THS takes 5-3 softball win over Science Hill
PREP ROUNDUP: THS takes 5-3 softball win over Science Hill

Tennessee High erupted for five runs in the fifth inning in taking a 5-3 Big Seven Conference win over Science Hill on Monday.

Keegan Myers, Tori Ryan and Kaci Honaker each had two hits for the Vikings. Rylee Fields went the distance for the win.

David Crockett 10, Sullivan East 3

Ashlyn Dulaney had four hits, including a two-run home run, to lead the Pioneers to a win over the Patriots.

Hannah Scott led East with a double.

BASEBALL

Elizabethton 7, Sullivan East 3

The Cyclones scored four runs in the sixth and put the game away with three in the seventh in taking the Three Rivers Conference win over the Patriots.

