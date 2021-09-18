 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: THS improves to 16-3 in volleyball
PREP ROUNDUP: THS improves to 16-3 in volleyball

Tennessee High breezed through pool play but hit a snag in dropping a 25-14, 25-17 decision to South Greene in bracket play in the Mountain Empire Classic at Science Hill in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Saturday.

In the loss to South Greene, Madison Blair had four kills while Sydnee Pendland had 14 digs for the Vikings (16-3).

THS defeated Daniel Boone (25-14, 19-25, 15-11), Greeneville (27-29, 25-16, 15-13) and North Greene (25-16, 25-18) earlier in the day.

Blair had nine kills and six digs against Boone as Madison Curtin and Eliza Rowe each had 12 assists. Kira Adams had seven kills.

Sophie Meade led the win over Greeneville with nine kills and 10 digs as Blair added seven kills and 10 digs. Curtin and Rowe had 13 assists each as Pendland had 16 digs.

Marley Johns had six kills against North Greene as Curtin had 13 assists.

