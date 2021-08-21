 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: THS girls take two wins in soccer
PREP ROUNDUP: THS girls take two wins in soccer

The girls soccer squad at Tennessee High capped a perfect opening weekend of the season, winning a pair of matches on Saturday at the Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg.

The Vikings started things off with a 3-1 victory over Knoxville Halls as Sophie Arnold, Riley Miller and Sydney Gassiot scored goals

That was followed by a 2-0 blanking of Henry County as Arnold scored both goals and goalkeeper Bridget Flaherty posted the shutout.

The Vikings (3-0) host University High on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

