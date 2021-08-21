PREP ROUNDUP: THS girls take two wins in soccer

BHC Sports Desk
The girls soccer squad at Tennessee High capped a perfect opening weekend of the season, winning a pair of matches on Saturday at the Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg.
The Vikings started things off with a 3-1 victory over Knoxville Halls as Sophie Arnold, Riley Miller and Sydney Gassiot scored goals
That was followed by a 2-0 blanking of Henry County as Arnold scored both goals and goalkeeper Bridget Flaherty posted the shutout.
The Vikings (3-0) host University High on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!