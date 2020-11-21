 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: THS girls present coach Kim Bright with 200th win
PREP ROUNDUP: THS girls present coach Kim Bright with 200th win

Kim Bright picked up the 200th win of her career at Tennessee High in the Vikings’ 62-38 win over Chuckey-Doak on Saturday at Viking Hall.

Riley Fritts led Tennessee High (1-1) with 16 points. Madison Blair added 12 points and Kendall Cross tossed in 10. Annie Hayes had eight points, joining Fritts with two 3-pointers apiece.

Chuckey-Doak was paced by Taliah Johnson with 10 points.

Tennessee High will face West Greene in the Hardees Classic at David Crockett High School at 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Sullivan East 70, State Line Rush 33

Jenna Hare scored 25 points and Sullivan East canned nine 3-pointers to roll past State Line Rush.

Emma Aubrey had three 3s to finish with 10 points. Hayley Grubb added 12 for the Patriots.

Aden Clark paced the visitors with 15 points.

Sullivan East will face Hampton in the Food City Thanksgiving Tournament on Monday at 8:30 p.m.

BOYS

Tri-Cities 65, Grace Christian 42

The Tri-Cities Christian Academy Eagles cruised to their first win of the season.

It also marked the initial victory for Shane Williams as head coach at Tri-Cities.

