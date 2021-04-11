 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: THS finishes third in Eastman softball tourney
PREP ROUNDUP: THS finishes third in Eastman softball tourney

A productive weekend led to a third-place finish for Tennessee High’s softball team at the Eastman Invitational in Kingsport.

The Vikings won seven of their eight games over the course of three days in the annual event and capped their appearance with a 5-3 triumph over Macon East of Alabama in Sunday’s third-place contest.

The only setback for the Bristolians was a 6-4 loss to eventual tournament champion Dobyns-Bennett in the semifinals.

THS topped Sullivan North (7-0), Unicoi County (7-3), Greeneville (10-7) and Knoxvill Halls (6-5) in pool play, before beating Halls (1-0) and Greenbrier (6-3) in bracket competition.

Dobyns-Bennett 7, Sullivan East 1

Julianna Tipton hurled a complete game and at the plate had a triple and drove in two runs as the Indians took a win over the Patriots in Round of-16 play at the Eastman Invitational on Sunday.

Jillian Shackelford led Sullivan East with a pair of hits.

