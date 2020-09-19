PREP ROUNDUP: THS' Arrington second in Fender's Farm meet

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tennessee High sophomore Zoe Arrington placed second at the Fender’s Farm Carnival cross country meet on a chilly Saturday morning in Jonesborough.

Arrington was a distant second to Science Hill junior running sensation Jenna Hutchins, who finished the 3.1 mile course in 16:36.90. Arrington (18:45.90) was followed by Sullivan East junior Mandy Lowery, who ran in a time of 19:30.60.

Tri-Cities Christian Academy’s Maggie Bellamy (eighth place, 20:01.30) also had a top-10 finish.

Sullivan Central senior Mason Sanders finished second in the boys race at 16:10.20, trailing Conner Wingfield of Daniel Boone, who was first in 15:50.00 Drew Ledford of Sullivan East was 15th at 17:21.40.

David Crockett won the girls team title, finishing four points ahead of Science Hill. Tennessee High was fifth and Sullivan East was sixth. Sullivan East was fourth among the boys teams, with Dobyns-Bennett, finishing on top.