 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: THS' Arrington second in Fender's Farm meet
0 comments

PREP ROUNDUP: THS' Arrington second in Fender's Farm meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
zoe

Tennessee High's Zoe Arrington took second place on Saturday in the Fender's Farm cross country meet.

 David Crigger/BHC

Tennessee High sophomore Zoe Arrington placed second at the Fender’s Farm Carnival cross country meet on a chilly Saturday morning in Jonesborough.

Arrington was a distant second to Science Hill junior running sensation Jenna Hutchins, who finished the 3.1 mile course in 16:36.90. Arrington (18:45.90) was followed by Sullivan East junior Mandy Lowery, who ran in a time of 19:30.60.

Tri-Cities Christian Academy’s Maggie Bellamy (eighth place, 20:01.30) also had a top-10 finish.

Sullivan Central senior Mason Sanders finished second in the boys race at 16:10.20, trailing Conner Wingfield of Daniel Boone, who was first in 15:50.00 Drew Ledford of Sullivan East was 15th at 17:21.40.

David Crockett won the girls team title, finishing four points ahead of Science Hill. Tennessee High was fifth and Sullivan East was sixth. Sullivan East was fourth among the boys teams, with Dobyns-Bennett, finishing on top.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Honaker’s Miller on Hall of Fame ballot
Football

Honaker’s Miller on Hall of Fame ballot

  • Updated

Local football legend Heath Miller will be included on the next ballot for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Miller starred at Honaker before doing the same at Virginia and with the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts