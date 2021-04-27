PREP ROUNDUP: Three Falcons combine to throw perfect game

Addie Gibson had three hits, including two triples, and also drove in four runs in Gate City’s season opening win over the Bears.

Taylor Blevins scattered six hits to pick up the win. Makayla Bays and Kiersten Quillen had two hits each, while Quillen also drew a pair of walks.

Megan Day homered for Union’s lone run.

Cloudland 5, Sullivan East 0

Karah Fields scattered four hits and Jasmine Birchfield had two hits and score two runs in Cloudland’s non-district win over the Patriots.

Lexie McDuffie doubled for Sullivan East (15-13). Losing pitcher Jillian Shackelford, Keelye Fields and Karlee Miller each had singles for the Patriots.

Marlee Hughes double and Gracie Freeman singled for the Highlanders. They each drove in a run as well in the win.

Ridgeview 8, Abingdon 7

Caiti Hill had two hits and drove in three runs and Maggie Grant added two hits and also had two RBIs in the Wolfpack’s win over the Falcons.

Hayley Mullins also had two hits for Ridgeview, which had nine hits and won despite committing five errors. Laci Williams picked up the win in the circle.