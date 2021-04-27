PREP ROUNDUP: Three Falcons combine to throw perfect game

Chase Hungate, Brant Boggs and Jake Thacker combined for a five-hit perfect game with 13 strikeouts in Abingdon’s season-opening 17-0 Mountain 7 District rout of Ridgeview on Tuesday night.
Hungate fanned six in the opening two innings to pick up the win. Boggs struck out four in two innings, while Thacker struck out all three batters in the fifth.
Will Jennings hit a grand slam in a six-run second inning for the Falcons. Hungate had three hits, while Caleb Collins, Brody Dotson and Ethan Gibson had two hits apiece.
Gate City 17, Union 0
Jake Taylor and Ryan Jessee combined on a five-inning no-hitter in the Blue Devils’ rout of the Bears.
Taylor struck out nine and walked two in 4 2/3 innings, while Jessee struck out the only two batters he faced in the fifth.
Carson Jenkins led Gate City’s eight hit attack with three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Taylor scored three runs. While Tanner Herron scored twice and drove in two for the Blue Devils.
Union committed 11 errors in the loss.
Rural Retreat 10, George Wythe 5
Noah Bandrimer had two hits and drove in three runs to lead the Indians past the Maroons.
Ryan Newby and Lucas Brewer had two hits each, while Wyatt Meck and Newby drove in two runs each. Bandrimer struck out seven for the Indians, who had 1o hits and no errors.
Luke Jollay and Landon Bennett pitched for George Wythe, which finished with three hits and four errors in the loss.
Honaker 3, Patrick Henry 0
Alex Barton surrendered just three hits, striking out eight and walking one in leading the Tigers past the Rebels.
Barton also tripled and scored for Honaker. T.J. Hubbard and Dylan Barrett each added hits, with Hubbard also driving in a run.
Patrick Henry was led at the plate by Jake Eisert with two hits. Isaac Presley surrendered six hits, three earned run, struck out seven and walked one on the mound for the Rebels.
Marion 3, Northwood 3
The battle of Smyth County rivals was halted after five innings due to an issue with the stadium lights at Marion.
Bradley Thomas homered for Marion, while Brody Taylor added a run-scoring double.
SOFTBALL
John Battle 9, Wise County Central 8
Hanna Jo McReynolds drove in Logan Singleton with the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning as John Battle edged Wise County Central for a season-opening win.
McReynolds was also the winning pitcher.
Central connected for three homers. The two teams combined for 21 hits.
Marion 2, Northwood 1
Elena Williams drove in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning, and also scattered five hits and struck out eight in the circle to lead Marion over Northwood.
Tammy Debusk, who struck out nine batters for Northwood, hit a home run in the first at-bat of the season for the Panthers. She finished with the game with three of Northwood’s five hits.
Chloe Campbell had two hits for Marion, who scored in the third on an RBI double by Anna Hagy that drove in Gabby Whitt. Williams’ single in the eighth brought in Ella Moss with the winning run.
Tennessee High 6, Volunteer 1
Nikki Duncan homered and drove in three runs and Rylee Fields scattered six hits to lead the Vikings past the Falcons.
Ashley Worley, Kenzie Orfield and Emma Teri had two hits each for Tennessee High, which finished with 12 hits. Tori Ryan, Worley and Orfield had doubles for the Vikings.
Fields struck out 11 and walked none in picking up the complete game victory.
Gate City 10, Union 1
Addie Gibson had three hits, including two triples, and also drove in four runs in Gate City’s season opening win over the Bears.
Taylor Blevins scattered six hits to pick up the win. Makayla Bays and Kiersten Quillen had two hits each, while Quillen also drew a pair of walks.
Megan Day homered for Union’s lone run.
Cloudland 5, Sullivan East 0
Karah Fields scattered four hits and Jasmine Birchfield had two hits and score two runs in Cloudland’s non-district win over the Patriots.
Lexie McDuffie doubled for Sullivan East (15-13). Losing pitcher Jillian Shackelford, Keelye Fields and Karlee Miller each had singles for the Patriots.
Marlee Hughes double and Gracie Freeman singled for the Highlanders. They each drove in a run as well in the win.
Ridgeview 8, Abingdon 7
Caiti Hill had two hits and drove in three runs and Maggie Grant added two hits and also had two RBIs in the Wolfpack’s win over the Falcons.
Hayley Mullins also had two hits for Ridgeview, which had nine hits and won despite committing five errors. Laci Williams picked up the win in the circle.
Ally Yearly and Sydney Nunley had solo home runs for Abingdon. Lauren Woodall and Yearly had two hits apiece for the Falcons. Kendall Yates was saddled with the loss.
George Wythe 18, Rural Retreat 12
Jordan Cannoy, Samara Sheffey and MaKenna Gilman had three hits each to lead the Maroons past the Indians.
Gilman had a two-run home run and drove in four runs for George Wythe. Cannoy, who went the distance to pick up the win, also drove in four runs and scored four more.
Hailey Brown had four hits and Jenna Mutter homered for Rural Retreat.
Lebanon 13, Castlewood 3
Madison Hill had four hits and drove in three runs and Alivia Nolley scattered four hits in the circle for the Pioneers against the Blue Devils.
Ema Musick and Tatum Dye had three hits each for the Pioneers. Morgan Varney had two hits and drove in a run.
Jana Kiser had one of Castlewood’s four hits.
GIRLS SOCCER
John Battle 3, Gate City 0
Taylor Wallace scored a goal and assisted on another in leading the Trojans past the Trojans.
April Hoyos and Anna McKee also scored for the Trojans (1-0), who visit Wise County Central on Thursday.
LATE MONDAY
SOFTBALL
Tennessee High 3, Volunteer 1
Keegan Myers went 3-for-4 with a home run and winning pitcher Rylee Fields struck out 11 as Tennessee High vanquished Big 7 Conference rival Volunteer.
THS (19-6, 4-5) also received two hits apiece from Grayson Phipps and Tori Ryan.
BOYS SOCCER
Wise County Central 8, Ridgeview 0
Cam Orr dished out five assists and Ashar Khan scored three goals to highlight Wise County Central’s rocking of Ridgeview.
Ricky Onate added two goals to the win.
Gate City 4, John Battle 1
Juvey Hippolyte-Jean scored the lone goal for the Trojans off an assist from Chase Ratliff in the Mountain 7 District opener.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wise County Central 7, Ridgeview 1
Alexandra Rogers scored three goals as Wise County Central walloped Ridgeview.