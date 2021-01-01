PREP ROUNDUP: Thomas Walker's Burke, Sullivan East's Aubrey, Rye Cove's Chavez among Thursday's standouts

The girls basketball team at Thomas Walker High School improved to 4-0 on Thursday and exacted some major revenge in the process.
Lakin Burke led a balanced attack with 19 points in a 63-16 trouncing of Twin Springs, the team that had upset the Pioneers in the semifinals of the 2020 Cumberland District tournament.
There was no chance of a sequel as Thomas Walker led by 13 points after one quarter and built a 36-8 halftime advantage. The Pioneers came up with 16 steals and forced 29 turnovers.
Patricia Bigge and Talyn Dibrell each pulled down six rebounds.
Emaleigh Powers had half of the 16 points for Twin Springs.
Sullivan East 67, Unaka 43
Emma Aubrey continues to knock down shots from beyond the arc.
Two days after hitting nine 3s in a win over Eastside, Aubrey drained five shots from long range and scored 15 points as the Sullivan East Patriots improved to 12-3.
East made 13 3-pointers total as Jenna Hare (23 points) and Hayley Grubb (12 points) also contributed to the high-scoring attack.
Unaka (0-5) was led by Lyndie Ramsey’s 16 points.
Rye Cove 28, Castlewood 13
Trista Snow and Vivian Boles each pulled down a dozen rebounds as Rye Cove topped Castlewood in a low-scoring Cumberland District clash.
Emma Gibson had seven points to lead Rye Cove, while Castlewood’s Montana Sutherland had a game-high eight points. Castlewood failed to score in the first quarter and also went scoreless over the game’s final eight minutes.
Eastside 50, J.I. Burton 31
Anna Whited scored 16 points as Eastside earned a Cumberland District road win over J.I. Burton.
Kacie Jones added 10 points in the win
The Spartans (2-3, 2-0) forced 34 turnovers.
Kaylee Jenkins led Burton with 10 points.
BOYS
Rye Cove 64, Castlewood 41
Ethan Chavez continued the stellar start to his junior season as Rye Cove improved to 2-1.
The 6-foot-6 Chavez finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Matthew Rhoton (13 points, six rebounds) and Mason Hardin (eight points) also keyed the win.
Hunter Hicks led Castlewood with 20 points.
Twin Springs 70,
Thomas Walker 35
Bradley Owens and Connor Lane scored 16 points apiece as Twin Springs topped Thomas Walker for a Cumberland District triumph.
The Titans (1-1) dominated throughout and limited TW (2-2) to 10 second-half points.
Mason Elliott added 11 points for the winners.
Caleb Yeary (14 points) and Zack Kidwell (11 points) combined for 25 of Thomas Walker’s 35 points.