PREP ROUNDUP: Thomas Walker blanks Rye Cove on gridiron; Eastside, Tennessee High, Patrick Henry, John Battle volleyball teams win via sweep; THS takes girls soccer victory
Thomas Walker’s defense forced five turnovers in pitching the shutout as the Pioneers posted a 29-0 Cumberland District football victory over the Rye Cove Eagles on Thursday night.

Riley McCurry, Dylan McCurry, Trey Miller, Noah Alsup and Zack Kidwell recovered fumbles for the Pioneers (1-2) to preserve the program’s first shutout victory since Sept. 20, 2018,

Kidwell, Alsup and Xander Spears had rushing touchdowns for TW, while Alex Small caught a TD pass from Darin Gulley.

VOLLEYBALL

Honaker 3, Richlands 1

Autumn Miller had 28 assists and Ani Montivanni tallied 20 kills and 12 digs to lead the Tigers past Richlands 25-12, 25-15, 25-20, 25-18.

Riley Hart added 17 points, 10 kills and nine aces for the Honaker, which improved to 6-4.

Eastside 3, Twin Springs 0

Tinley Hamilton finished with 16 assists, nine digs and four kills as the Eastside Spartans took a 25-10,2 5-17, 25-22 Cumberland District win over Twin Springs.

Leci Sensabaugh (14 digs, nine kills) and Taylor Clay (15 digs, seven kills) also led the way.

Emma Dingus had 11 kills to lead the way for Twin Springs.

Tennessee High 3, Abingdon 0

Madison Blair had 14 kills and eight digs, and Sophie Meade added eight digs, seven kills and three blocks to lead the Vikings past the Falcons 25-9, 25-10, 25-12.

Eliza Rowe (14 assists), Madison Curtin (11 assists, four aces) and Sydnee Pendland (16 digs) also contributed to the Vikings (13-2), which will play in the Mountain Empire Classic on Saturday at Science Hill.

Jennings Woods (11 digs, three kills), Ella Kiser (nine digs, two kills) and Riley Cvetkovski (seven digs) paced the Falcons.

Thomas Walker 3, Castlewood 1

Lakin Burke’s 23-dig, 16-kill, 7-block masterpiece propelled the Pioneers of Thomas Walker to a 25-7, 23-25, 25-14, 25-23 Cumberland District victory.

Casltewood was led by Layne Bush’s five blocks and four kills apiece from Lauren Johnson and Montana Sutherland.

Patrick Henry 3, Carroll County 0

Avery Maiden had 13 kills, 13 digs and two blocks as the Patrick Henry Rebels recorded a 25-22, 25-15, 25-20 win over the Carroll County Cavaliers.

Logan Newberry added 20 assists, five kills and three aces as PH (12-1) beat the Class 3 opponent from Hillsville for the second time this season.

Zoe Miller (13 digs, one ace), Addie Hahn (nine digs, five kills) and Baleigh Belcher (nine digs, five kills) also played well.

Carroll County (5-2) was led by Madison Stockner’s nine kills.

John Battle 3, Lee High 0

Jacqueline Hill had 15 assists and four digs in leading the John Battle Trojans to a 25-14, 25-14, 25-20 sweep of Mountain 7 District rival Lee High.

Mackenzie Smith’s six kills, eight assists and three aces were also vital as were Anna McKee’s seven digs.

GIRLS SOCCER

Tennessee High 3, Elizabethton 0

Riley Miller scored three goals to lead the Vikings past the Cyclones. Miller also joined Amelia Teri and Sophie Arnold with an assist apiece.

Bridget Flaherty pitched the shutout on goal for Tennessee High (7-2-1, 2-1).

