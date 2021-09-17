PREP ROUNDUP: Thomas Walker blanks Rye Cove on gridiron; Eastside, Tennessee High, Patrick Henry, John Battle volleyball teams win via sweep; THS takes girls soccer victory

Tennessee High 3, Abingdon 0

Madison Blair had 14 kills and eight digs, and Sophie Meade added eight digs, seven kills and three blocks to lead the Vikings past the Falcons 25-9, 25-10, 25-12.

Eliza Rowe (14 assists), Madison Curtin (11 assists, four aces) and Sydnee Pendland (16 digs) also contributed to the Vikings (13-2), which will play in the Mountain Empire Classic on Saturday at Science Hill.

Jennings Woods (11 digs, three kills), Ella Kiser (nine digs, two kills) and Riley Cvetkovski (seven digs) paced the Falcons.

Thomas Walker 3, Castlewood 1

Lakin Burke’s 23-dig, 16-kill, 7-block masterpiece propelled the Pioneers of Thomas Walker to a 25-7, 23-25, 25-14, 25-23 Cumberland District victory.

Casltewood was led by Layne Bush’s five blocks and four kills apiece from Lauren Johnson and Montana Sutherland.

Patrick Henry 3, Carroll County 0

Avery Maiden had 13 kills, 13 digs and two blocks as the Patrick Henry Rebels recorded a 25-22, 25-15, 25-20 win over the Carroll County Cavaliers.