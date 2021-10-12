PREP ROUNDUP: Thomas, Delaney star in Virginia High football victory; Ridgeview, Grundy, PH, Wise Central, Carroll County sweep to volleyball wins

No matter the day of the week, Ajaani Delaney and Stevie Thomas are making plays and the Virginia High Bearcats are piling up the points.
Delaney and Thomas each scored four touchdowns as Virginia High rolled to a 63-30 victory over Honaker on Monday night in a game that originally began Friday.
Suspended due to lightning with 6:46 left in the first quarter and VHS leading 13-0, the Bearcats (5-0) lit up the scoreboard again when play resumed.
Delaney had a 53-yard punt return for a TD on Friday and on Monday added a TD reception, fumble return and rushing touchdown. He gained 117 rushing yards on just two carries.
Thomas had 122 yards on 10 carries and four touchdowns, while also throwing a scoring strike. VHS visits Graham (5-0) on Friday in a first-place showdown in the Southwest District.
Honaker (3-3) was led by Skylar Miller’s 94 rushing yards.
Virginia High 21 21 21 0—63
Honaker 0 16 0 14—30
Scoring Summary
VHS – Thomas 1 run (Cox kick)
VHS – Delaney 53 punt return (Cox kick)
VHS – Thomas 46 run (Cox kick)
H – Bandy 9 pass from Gill (Bandy pass from Gill)
VHS – Thomas 13 run (Cox kick)
VHS – Delaney 22 pass from Thomas (Cox kick)
H – Musick 3 run (Bandy pass from Gill)
VHS – Thomas 1 run (Cox kick)
VHS – Poku 25 pass from Jones (Cox kick)
VHS – Delaney 60 fumble return (Cox kick)
VHS – Delaney 85 run (Cox kick)
H – A. Lowe 6 run (Marsh kick)
H – Jax Horn 24 run (Marsh kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: VHS 15, H 22; Rushes-Yards: VHS 24-322, H 48-318; Passing Yards: VHS 74, H 37; Comp-Att-Int.: VHS 4-9-1, H 7-14-2; Fumbles-Lost: VHS 0-0, H 4-3; Penalties-Yards: VHS 2-15, H 2-15; Punts-Average: VHS 0-0, H 1-36
VOLLEYBALL
Grundy 3, Hurley 0
Maddie Yates had 32 assists and six aces while Jessi Looney had 19 kills and two aces to lead the Golden Wave to a 25-4, 25-13, 25-12 win over the Rebels.
Cadie Stiltner added five kills for Grundy (8-8).
Patrick Henry 3, Lebanon 0
Lauren Stauffer stuffed the stat sheet with 20 kills and eight digs as Patrick Henry posted a 25-20, 25-15, 25-21 Hogoheegee District win over Lebanon.
Logan Newberry’s 34 assists and Avery Maiden’s 16 kills were also pivotal. Lebanon was led by Morgan Varney’s 11-dig, seven-assist performance and the Pioneers received six kills apiece from Lily Gray and Julianna Stanley.
Ridgeview 3, Abingdon 0
Leah Sutherland served four aces, Hailey Sutherland slammed down 19 kills, Kassidy Rasnick doled out 27 assists and Ridgeview recorded a 25-12, 25-13, 26-24 Mountain 7 District win over Abingdon.
The defense of Caiti Hill (18 digs) and Braelynn Strouth (16 digs) was also key as the Wolfpack beat Abingdon for the first time in program history.
Abingdon was led by Megan Cooper (12 digs, three aces), Ella Woods (12 digs), Jennings Woods (six kills, eight digs), Ella Kiser (12 assists) and Katy Creasy (five kills, five assists, six digs).
Northwood 3, Rural Retreat 1
Karlee Frye’s 12 kills, Emma McCready’s 20 assists and Sydney Carter’s nine kills helped Northwood notch a 26-24, 22-25, 28-26, 25-19 win over Rural Retreat.
Wise Central 3, John Battle 0
Emmah McAmis dominated to the tune of 23 kills, 15 digs and five blocks in Wise County Central’s 26-24, 25-14, 26-24 Mountain 7 District triumph over the Trojans from John Battle.
Emilee Mullins (29 assists, 13 digs), Montana Stafford (14 digs) and Bayleigh Allison (11 kills) also had big moments. Molly Little had nine kills for Battle.
Carroll County 3, Marion 0
Carroll County coach Cindy Edwards recently won her 400th career match and she added to the total on Monday as the Cavaliers earned a 25-13, 25-14, 25-22 win over Marion.
Carroll County (11-4) was led by Carli Love’s 10 kills.
Marion (10-8) was paced by Ella Moss’ nine kills and Amber Kimberlin’s seven assists.