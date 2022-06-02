Prep Roundup: Tennis seasons end for John Battle girls, Wise Central boys

The season came to an end for both the girls tennis squad at John Battle and the boys team at Wise County Central on Thursday as they lost state quarterfinal matches on the campus of Virginia Tech.

Battle dropped a hard-fought 5-4 decision to Glenvar in the Class 2 tournament.

Addie Reedy, Makenzie Smith and Allison Smith won singles matches for the Trojans, while the Smith sisters won at No. 3 doubles. However, it wasn’t enough as Battle saw its season conclude with a 17-5 record.

The Trojans just one senior in Anna McKee and head coach Randy Coleman feels the future is bright for his team.

Meanwhile Central suffered a 5-3 setback to Radford in the Class 1/2 boys quarterfinals.

Logan Mullins collected a win at No. 2 singles for the Warriors, Canaan Masters was victorious at No. 4 singles and the No. 1 doubles pairing of Chance Boggs and Camden Orr prevailed for the Warriors.

Central’s No. 3 doubles team of Montgomery Dingus and Derek Damron led 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 when Radford secured the winning point. The Warriors finished the season with a 17-6 record.

Five VHSL state quarterfinal matches involving local teams will be played today.

In Class 1/2 boys, defending state champion John Battle (20-0) hosts the Floyd County Buffaloes at 3 p.m.

In Class 1 girls, J.I. Burton plays at Auburn in a 9 a.m. match and Lebanon entertains Grayson County at 2 p.m. at J.S. Easterly Park.

In Class 2 girls, Wise County Central (14-6) hosts Floyd County at 3 p.m.

In Class 3 girls, Abingdon (20-1) hosts Liberty Christian Academy in an 11 a.m. contest to be played at Emory & Henry College.

BOYS

Class 1/2 Quarterfinals

Radford 5, Wise Central 3

Singles

Will Greene (R) def. Chance Boggs, 6-4, 6-3; Logan Mullins (WC) def. Stone Fisher, 6-2, 6-1; Adam McGregor (R) def. Montgomery Dingus, 6-1, 6-2; Canaan Masters (WC) def. Graham Minarik, 6-2, 6-4; John Farmer (R) def. Caden Orr, 6-0, 6-0; Jamaal Mani (R) def. Tyler Kiser, 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles

Boggs-Orr (WC) def. Greene-Minarik, 6-2, 6-2; McGregor-Farmer (R) def. Mullins-Masters, 6-3, 6-4

GIRLS

Class 2 Quarterfinals

Glenvar 5, John Battle 4

Singles

I. Gustafon (G) def. Anna McKee, 6-0, 6-3; Avery Flynn (G) def. Kennedy Jenkins, 6-0, 6-2; Addie Reedy (JB) def. Cara Butler, 6-0, 6-2; H. Hylton (G) def. Claire Kreutzer, 6-2, 6-2; Makenzie Smith (JB) def. Dhruvi Patel, 6-3, 7-5; Allison Smith (JB) def. Natalie McMahon, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles

Gustafon-Flynn (G) def. McKee-Jenkins, 6-2, 6-2; Butler-Hylton (G) def. Reedy-Kreutzer, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; Smith-Smith (JB) def. Patel-McMahon, 6-1, 6-0.

BASEBALL

John Battle vs. Gate City, ppd., rain

The Region 2D championship game between the John Battle Trojans and Gate City Blue Devils was rained out after an evening thunderstorm on Thursday saturated the field at DeVault Stadium.

It will be played today at 6 p.m.