PREP ROUNDUP: Tennessee High volleyball grounds Falcons

Jamayia Honaker drilled 17 kills and Sophie Meade added 11, leading Tennessee High to a 25-16, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17 Big 6 Conference win at Volunteer on Thursday night.
Marley Johns (nine kills, four aces, three blocks), Ella Robertson (six blocks), Madison Curtin (22 assists, 14 digs, four aces), Grayson Phipps (27 digs), Sydney Freeman (12 digs) and Sydnee Pendland (10 digs) also contributed to the win.
Tennessee High (10-12) will visit Greeneville to conclude the regular season on Tuesday.
