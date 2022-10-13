Prep roundup: Tennessee High soccer falls in District 1-AA finals

Tennessee High’s only two losses on the season have come to the Greene Devils, which defeated the Vikings 5-0 to claim the District 1-AA championship at Fox Field on Thursday night.

The Vikings (14-2-1), which had their 11-game match win streak snapped, will play at Grainger or Union County in the opening round of the Region 1-AA tournament on Tuesday.

Volleyball

Twin Springs 3, Castlewood 1

Twin Springs took an 18-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-20 Cumberland District victory over Castlewood.

Madison Sutherland’s 16 assists, Macie Lasley’s 10 kills and Anna Summers’ six kills were tops for Castlewood.

Twin Valley 3, Council 0

Haylee Moore’s nine digs, eight kills and four aces were among the highlights of Twin Valley’s 25-23, 25-10, 25-23 Black Diamond District win.

Abi Deskins (four aces), Haylee Joy Fuller (four aces), Rayne Hawhtorne (12 kills) and Ashleigh Davis (11 assists) also played well for head coach Brittany Russell Belcher’s club.

Eastside 3, Rye Cove 1

The Spartans posted a 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22 win over Rye Cove as Braelyn Hall’s 21-assist, 16-dig performance was the spark.

Taylor Clay (24 digs, 16 kills) and Reagan McCoy (11 kills) also played well.

Gracie Turner led Rye Cove with 14 kills, while Abby Lewis provided 20 digs.

Gate City 3, John Battle 0

The Blue Devils bested John Battle 25-22, 25-18, 25-22. Gate City had beaten the Trojans in five sets in the previous meeting.

Grundy 3, Hurley 0

Sophie Belcher and Madie Owens had eight aces apiece for Grundy, which finished 35 aces in a 25-6, 25-7, 25-13 Black Diamond District win over the Rebels.

Belcher also had eight kills and Owens distributed 12 assists. Jessi Looney added six kills and six aces and Savannah Clevinger tallied 11 aces and four kills for the Golden Wave (11-8, 4-2).

Hurley observed its Senior Night activities at Grundy with the Rebels’ school having been damaged by fire on Oct. 4.

Union 3, Abingdon 0

Isabella Blagg had 13 kills and nine digs and Brooke Bailey tallied 11 digs and 30 assists to lead Union to a 25-21, 25-18, 25-19 Mountain 7 District win over the Falcons.

Gracie Gibson (18 digs), Jordan Shuler (nine digs, eight kills, two aces), Gracy McKinney (11 digs, four kills, three aces) and Olivia Light (eight kills) also contributed to the once-beaten Bears (23-1, 10-0).

Abingdon (9-12, 5-4), which won the JV match 25-17, 19-25, 15-8), was led by Riley Cvetkovski (13 digs), Ella Kiser (15 assists, nine kills) and Gracie Statzer (19 kills).

Wise County Central 3, Lee High 0

Emilee Mullins contributed 29 assists and 16 digs and Emmah McAmis tallied 22 digs an 18 kills to lead the Warriors to a 27-25, 25-14, 25-15 Mountain 7 District win over the Generals.

Emma Ramsey (12 service points, five digs), Abbie Jordan (seven kills, six digs), Ameeri Youmessi (eight service points, seven blocks, three kills), Chloe Wells (seven digs) and Sophie Fleming (11 digs) also aided the cause for the Warriors.