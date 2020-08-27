 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Tennessee High earns 3-2 girls soccer win over Sullivan Central
  • Updated
Reese Marshall scored the game-winning goal on an assist by Sophie Arnold with 12 minutes remaining as Tennessee High edged Sullivan Central for a 3-2 girls soccer win on Thursday.

Kathryn Curtin and Claire Helms also scored for the Vikings (2-2), while Amelia Terry dished out two assists. The Vikings host Elizabethton next Thursday.

PREP FOOTBALL

Johnson County 31, Sullivan North 8

Dalton Brown scored three touchdowns as Johnson County smashed Sullivan North.

The Longhorns improved to 1-1, while North is now 0-2.

