PREP ROUNDUP: Tennessee High earns 3-2 girls soccer win over Sullivan Central

Reese Marshall scored the game-winning goal on an assist by Sophie Arnold with 12 minutes remaining as Tennessee High edged Sullivan Central for a 3-2 girls soccer win on Thursday.
Kathryn Curtin and Claire Helms also scored for the Vikings (2-2), while Amelia Terry dished out two assists. The Vikings host Elizabethton next Thursday.
PREP FOOTBALL
Johnson County 31, Sullivan North 8
Dalton Brown scored three touchdowns as Johnson County smashed Sullivan North.
The Longhorns improved to 1-1, while North is now 0-2.
