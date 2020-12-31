PREP ROUNDUP: Tazewell's Jordan, Ridgeview's Brown, Tennessee High's Witcher, Virginia High's Wilson among Wednesday's stars

Josiah Jordan ruled the court to the tune of 25 points and Kondwani Patterson got his first victory as head coach of Tazewell High School’s boys basketball team as the Bulldogs eked out a 74-73 Southwest District win over homestanding Richlands on Wednesday night.
Jacob Witt (15 points), Ethan Mills (11 points) and Gideon Collier (10 points) also contributed in a major way to the victory.
Cade Berry’s 24 points paced Richlands, while Luke Wess (14 points), Sage Webb (12 points) and Ethan Shreve (11 points) also scored in double digits.
Both teams are now 1-1.
Ridgeview 66, Twin Valley 29
Gabe Brown once again stuffed the stat sheet – this time to the tune of 23 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and six steals – as Ridgeview rolled past Twin Valley and improved to 2-0.
Cannon Hall (18 points, 10 rebounds) and Austin Mullins (10 rebounds) also played well for the Wolfpack, which had 18 steals as a team.
Tennessee High 84,
Cocke County 61
Sophomore guard Wade Witcher scored a career-high 32 points as Tennessee High triumphed.
The Vikings (6-8) have won five straight.
Providence Academy 73,
Berean 23
Brody Turner scored 18 points as Providence won in the Chris Lindsay Holiday Classic in Knoxville.
GIRLS
Eastside 73, Twin Springs 39
Anna Whited poured in 24 points as the Eastside Spartans earned their first win of the season with a triumph over Cumberland District rival Twin Springs.
Kacie Jones added 14 points for the Spartans (1-3), who closed the first half on a 22-3 run. Chloe Powers finished with a dozen points for the winners.
Emaleigh Powers led Twin Springs with 13 points.
Richlands 61, Tazewell 41
Arin Rife scored a dozen points as Richlands trounced Tazewell for a Southwest District victory.
The Blue Tornado (2-1) also received 11 points from Erica Lamie.
Tazewell managed just 15 second-half points. Grace Hancock had a game-high 15 points for the Bulldogs.
Virginia High 55, Lebanon 23
Mary Katherine Wilson had 17 points and eight steals to lead Virginia High in a Southwest District victory over Lebanon.