The Tazewell Bulldogs copped another Coppinger Invitational title.

Luke Childress and Walker Patterson each had two hits as head coach Brandon McDaniel’s club cruised to a 9-3 win over Woodrow Wilson of Beckley, West Virginia, on Saturday in the title game of the 49th annual baseball tournament at historic Bowen Field.

Tazewell (10-3) topped Princeton, Bluefield, Marion and Woodrow Wilson to win the event for a second straight year.

Leadoff man Tre Blankenship scored three times for Tazewell on Saturday, while Gavin Duty struck out nine over 4 1/3 innings to pick up the win on the mound. Tazewell built a 6-0 lead after two innings.

Childress was named tournament MVP, while Andrew Larimer, Jackson Myers and Duty also represented Tazewell on the all-tourney team.

Bluefield (W.Va.) 13, Graham 10

Caleb Fuller had three hits and Hunter Harmon drove in five runs as the Bluefield Beavers topped longtime nemesis Graham in the seventh-place game of the Coppinger Invitational.

Graham was led by the three-hit, three-run, four-RBI showing of Nathan Phillips. Tristan Hass (three RBIs), Brayden Wooldridge (two hits) and Trey Lambert (two hits) also had notable performances for the G-Men.

A six-run fourth inning put Bluefield ahead to stay.

SOFTBALL

David Crockett 3, Sullivan East 0

Sullivan East 6, Greeneville 5

The Patriots split a pair of games in the Tiny Day tournament in Greeneville.

After getting blanked by Crockett pitcher Karly Honeycutt on a six-hitter in the opener, Karlee Miller had two hits, scored twice and tallied a RBI to lead East to a win over Greeneville in the nightcap.

Brooklyne Loudy added two RBIs for the Patriots, who scored four times in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead for good.

Halls 4, Tazewell 1

Gibbs 4, Tazewell 0

Oakland 6, Tazewell 1

The Bulldogs lost three games to opponents from the Volunteer State at a tournament in Knoxville, Tennessee.