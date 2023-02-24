Fallon Taylor canned a trio of 3-pointers, all in the first quarter, to finish with 19 points as West Ridge earned a 56-47 Region 1-AAAA quarterfinal road victory on Friday night at Morristown East.

Alexis Hood added 13 points, Rachel Niebruegge had 11 and Lilly Bates scored 10 for the Wolves. Bates added 11 rebounds to eight by Taylor and seven for Hood. Bates also had five assists and Niebruegge had 10 steals.

Morristown East, which was outscored 26-15 in the middle two quarters, was led by Delaney Weddington with 10 points and nine points each by Jhaniya Mitchell and Kaylee Dyke, who had three of the Hurricanes’ nine 3-pointers.

West Ridge (18-15) will face Daniel Boone (24-5) in the Region 1-AAAA semifinals on Monday in Kingsport.

Greeneville 79, Sullivan East 37

Anna Shaw led four Greene Devils in double figures with 26 points to pace Greeneville past Sullivan East in a Region 1-AAA quarterfinal contest.

Sullivan East (12-23), which trailed 28-12 after one quarter and 51-23 at halftime, was led by Jenna Hare with 24 points. Hare became the all-time leading scorer in Sullivan East program history earlier this week. No one else scored more than four points for the Patriots.

Greeneville (25-7), which will meet Cocke County in the Region 1-AAA semifinals on Monday in Elizabethton, also received 13 points from Chloe Marsh, 11 from Lauren Bailey and 10 by Jambryn Ellenburg.